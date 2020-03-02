The Penn State Yang Gang spent the 2020 election cycle telling its peers about Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential bid, automatization, universal basic income and dank memes. But, as Yang recently suspended his campaign, the group has had to put its enthusiasm on pause.

Although Yang is no longer running for president, members of Penn State’s Yang Gang see him, and their organization, in a hiatus as they consider where to go from here.

In Yang’s concession speech, he “hinted that there’s going to be some big announcement” in two to six weeks, Yang Gang member Brian Tang said, so the Yang Gang is in “hibernation” while its members await the news.

Yang’s departure from the race was not a surprise to the members of Yang Gang, Tang (freshman-international politics) said.

“It’s been at the back of everyone’s minds since the chaos in Iowa,” Tang said. “But, I guess when someone runs a campaign like Yang’s, it’s always at the back of everyone’s minds that he’s up against such odds.”

Tang said the club had discussions about who to support when Yang dropped out, with the majority leaning toward Bernie Sanders.

Although it’s upsetting for the group to see Yang go, members feel content with his campaign, according to Tang and fellow Yang Gang member Cameron McColgan.

“Most people were very hardcore, so they were very distraught about it,” McColgan (sophomore-international politics) said. “But, they do love that he was able to get his ideas out there.”

Yang Gang member Michael Cao feels that Yang’s campaign was “an unprecedented success.”

“There hasn’t been too many cases of a complete outsider that has no background in politics rising up to do this well in a presidential election,” Cao (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said.

Tang added that Yang’s campaign set a good foundation for future presidential runs, such as the 2024 elections.

In 2020, however, Yang Gang members are in disagreement about what to do now.

Cao said most of the members are in support of Bernie Sanders, "so that he can kind of lay the ground for a Yang presidency going forward from 2024.” However, Cao plans to write in Yang for the Pennsylvania primaries and vote for the Democratic nominee in the general election.

Penn State’s Yang Gang is considering several options for its short-term future.

“There are talks about changing the club so it’s focusing on [universal basic income], and UBI-friendly candidates that we want to help promote down-ballot,” Tang said.

But Tang and Cao think Yang’s departure from the race is a good time to take a break.

“Personally, I’m very, very exhausted of just constant fighting for a candidate for the past year,” Cao said.

Cao noted that many of Yang’s supporters were newly energized voters, and that is true of Penn State’s Yang Gang as well.

“A lot of people in the Yang Gang were not attracted to Yang because they were attracted to politics,” Cao said. “They were attracted to politics because of Yang.”

For this reason, Cao said it’s likely that some Yang Gang members will return to being disengaged with politics until Yang runs again.

Unlike some members of Yang Gang, McColgan was already involved in liberal activism and is a member of the Penn State College Democrats. He plans to remain involved in campus activism, even if it is no longer with the Yang Gang.

McColgan feels good about what Penn State’s Yang Gang was able to accomplish.

“I think we did a very good job of just spreading the message,” McColgan said. “I think here I was able to really meet a whole bunch of different, diverse people from very different political backgrounds, and I think we did a very successful job of at least getting name recognition out there.”

Tang said Yang Gang may be dormant for now, but when Andrew Yang needs them, they’ll be back.

“Keep an eye on Yang,” Cao said. “He’s going to come back in 2024 and he’s going to shock people.”