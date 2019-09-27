For the first time in Pennsylvania’s history, voters are able to request an absentee ballot using an online application, according to a release from the office of Governor Tom Wolf.

Voting “absentee” means a person who is not able to vote in-person on the day of the election requests an absentee ballot to vote beforehand. Traditionally, this is done by picking up an absentee ballot in-person at one’s voter registration office or by requesting a ballot by mail.

While voters will still need to return the absentee ballot by mail or in-person, the online application — which launched Sept. 16 — seeks to ease the voting process in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Kevin Munger, Penn State assistant professor of political science, said the online option shouldn’t alter voter turnout too significantly with older voters, especially given the effort required to shift one’s mindset from being uninterested in politics to wanting to participate in an election for which they couldn’t be present.

But for “young, internet-savvy people,” Munger said, the online option might have a greater effect.

“Voter turnout among [young people] is low,” Munger said via email. “There’s certainly ‘room to grow’ if things continue to get easier for them to vote.”

As for other voting processes that may be more readily accessible with online options, Munger warned against the notion of allowing people to cast their vote online.

“Any kind of online voting will inevitably see errors and can be hacked,” Munger said. “The current climate of political mistrust makes this a bad idea.”

Anastasia Falletta thinks voter turnout will increase as a result of the online application.

“It’s just more accessible,” Falleta (sophomore-biology and anthropology) said. “It’s kind of a hassle to have to go out and physically mail something and buy a stamp and actually print [the ballot].”

Falletta recently received an email containing an absentee ballot application for her to print. Now that she knows about the online application, she’s going to use it rather than one she has to mail to her hometown voter registration office.

In its first week, more than 4,200 voters used the system, according to a release from Governor Tom Wolf.

“This was an important next step to modernize our elections, and I hope it encourages more voters to participate in our democracy,” Wolf said in the release.

“Convenient” and “accessible” were among the words Jeremy-Thasius Annan used to describe the online option.

“It allows more millennials and youth — especially college students — to request absentee ballots,” Annan (senior-economics) said.

Annan said he would use the online application, as the paper version is more difficult to find.

Similarly, Victoria Armstrong said the online option is better for college students who don’t necessarily have stamps lying around.

“The easier it is for us, the better,” Armstrong (sophomore-neuroscience) said.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot to participate in the Nov. 5 election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 — one week before the election.

In August 2015, Wolf’s online voter registration option became effective, and 1.4 million applications have since used the option either to register to vote or update their registration.