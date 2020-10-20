Maintaining student political engagement during the coronavirus pandemic has presented unique challenges to on-campus organizations.

As groups work to organize events, they have been forced to rely on digital campaigning to reach voters.

Still, the question of how effective online communication is relative to traditional in-person campaigning remains.

Penn State’s Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose works to develop students' sense of civic engagement and ethical leadership.

Tim Balliett, who is the center’s first director, said he had been coordinating with PSU Votes to encourage students across the university’s commonwealth campuses to take part in the general election.

The center’s advisory group has also worked with different on-campus organizations, including Penn State’s Black Caucus, the University Park Undergraduate Association and the College Democrats, Balliett said.

Previously published data from WhoWhatWhy, a non-profit organization based in New York City, indicates that in the absence of a coronavirus pandemic, Penn State ranks 15th out of 76 universities across the U.S. with a 55.7% voter turnout in the University Park campus.

Across Centre County, 111,408 voters have registered to vote as of Oct. 19. The margin between Republicans and Democrats rests at 2,456 in favor of Democratic voters, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Relative to Election Day in 2016, voting registration is down by 11,933.

Since working with the Centre County elections office, Balliett said he’s concerned about the results he’s observed.

Balliett said the center had not worked with underrepresented groups as much as he would have liked to, and said voter registration rates among students in Centre County have gone down.

At-Large UPUA Rep. Noah Robertson said he believes widespread feelings of frustration and political stress will push student voters to the polls.

The UPUA-affiliated organization has tried to balance its digital engagement approach on social media with its more traditional approaches to voter campaigning, with UPUA members tabling daily, according to Robertson (junior-communication arts and sciences and philosophy).

“It's hard to say what's effective,” Robertson said. “We now have a new kind of definition of expectation for efficacy.”

Despite the obstacles the pandemic might pose on student voters, Robertson said he hopes to see students request their absentee ballots before Oct. 27 or choose to vote early at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jaden Fields works closely with Equality Votes at Penn State, a campaign by the Feminist Majority Foundation committed to empowering feminist students. Fields said she was worried about some of the university’s policies regarding on-campus voting.

Fields (junior-political science) said Equality Votes had been reaching out to underrepresented groups, including members of the LGBTQ+ community in addition to racial and ethnic minorities.

“Underrepresented groups are starting to realize… the depth to which they're underrepresented,” she said. “I think that has impassioned most of them.”

Vice President of the Penn State College Republicans Morgan Watt said the organization has primarily relied on virtual means to spread its message on voting.

Despite using social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and dedicating 20 hours weekly to answering questions on voting and registration, Watt (sophomore-animal science) expressed concern surrounding the impact of digital campaigning.

“I am confident that the American people are also growing tired of social media as an alternative for in-person campaigning,” Watt said via email. “While it may be the best way to reach people during the pandemic, I worry that it is not as effective as in-person strategies.”

Jacob Klipstein, the president of the College Democrats, said his organization found success in its “Lit drop” event. He added this was more effective than the organization’s efforts to reach students by posting content online.

The College Democrats’ “Lit drop” consisted of members spreading literature on voter registration information at student apartment buildings.

Once the College Democrats had shifted their voter registration efforts to include more in-person events, Klipstein (senior-political science, history and Jewish studies) said there was a “considerable difference” in the number of people they were able to reach and get registered to vote.

Klipstein argued that campaigners' ability to bond with would-be voters is central to the process and somewhat lost online.

He added that the uncertainty surrounding students' on-campus future during the first two weeks of classes kept the organization from pursuing safe in-person campaigning efforts early on.

“By the time that you're almost able to start [campaigning] in person, it was already a little too late in the cycle to really get into a good groove,” Klipstein said.

Both student political leaders said they were optimistic about seeing student voter turnout rates increase relative to the results of the 2016 general election.

Watt said the work of student organizations, along with the university’s efforts to educate students on the impact of their vote, might encourage students to vote, but added that “the university help came too late.”

Though he said Penn State did attempt to educate on-campus students about voter registration by sending them postcards, Klipstein said he would have preferred to see applications for voter registration and mail-in ballots sent to students.

While students might have felt distant from 2016 presidential candidates and topics, Klipstein said he thinks the escalation of issues relating to the environment and health care coverage throughout the last four years might increase this year’s student voter turnout.

“I think people really see this as a breaking point,” he said. “Where either my future is going to be the one that I create, or it's going to be one where I don't know if I feel safe to live in the United States anymore.”

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.