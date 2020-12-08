Penn State's #GivingTuesday event set another record this year, according to a Penn State news article.

The university raised over $990,000 through 10,400 gifts after support from more than 125 university campaigns, the release said, which exceeded its 2019 record of 7,600 gifts.

Dickinson Law raised the most money through its Dickinson Law Future Fund with over $72,000 from 78 donors, according to the release.

Penn State's Executive Director for Annual Giving Jenny Diagle Benoit said the community answered "loud and clear" to participate in this year's fundraising event.

The donations that benefited the #GivingTuesday campaigns helped support scholarships, athletics, programs focused on sustainability and others.