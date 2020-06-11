State College was set to have its first-ever Pride parade this summer, but after the coronavirus pandemic shut down Pennsylvania businesses, schools and activities, organizers were forced to cancel the in-person event.

In lieu of the original event, a virtual film festival, Q&A and set of virtual activities will take place from June 12 to June 14.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network is partnering with Centre Film Festival, which “wouldn’t be financially possible” without support from the First Commonwealth Bank, according to Tamar London, the Centre LGBTQA Support Network’s co-chair and a Penn State World Campus professor.

“We felt that it was really important to still have Pride because even though [it’s a big celebration] it really comes out of a need of a demographic that is historically, and still, really hurting,” London said.

Susan Marshall, the chair of Centre LGBTQA Support Network, said being a member of the LGBTQ community can be a “very isolating experience,” which is why having a pride event is so meaningful.

RELATED

+2 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts releases poster for virtual festival The annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts released its promotional poster for thi…

The event will feature activities including a “GAYLA,” Drag Bingo and Drag Zoomba, all available via Zoom.

“I am most looking forward to the [GAYLA] because it is one of my favorite events of the year and we were so disappointed that we had to cancel it during the [COVID-19] shutdown,” Marshall said via email.

Marshall added that the virtual activities, which still constitute State College's first-ever Pride event, are “a really big deal.”

“Living an authentic life is important to our own mental health and to the relationships we form with others,” Marshall said. “PRIDE is the perfect way to honor that authenticity and to let the rest of the world know that we are so much more than just our sexual orientation and/or gender identity. We are [human] beings just like everyone else.”

Pearl Gluck, an assistant film and video professor at Penn State, helped create the film festival portion of the event. She said many of the award-winning LBGTQ films chosen for screening during the festival just happened to be made by Penn State alumni.

“It wasn’t intentional at all,” Gluck said. “It’s just because we have talent coming out of Penn State.”

Lara Gallagher — who graduated from Penn State in 2014 — will have the film she wrote and directed, “Clementine,” screened at the festival. The film’s synopsis reads, “equal parts psychological drama and sexual coming-of-age story, Clementine is a tense rumination on who to love and how to let go.”

“I really wanted to explore a complicated female relationship — one where the dynamic shifted almost constantly,” Gallagher said via email. “This is something that I think is true about female relationships (sexual and otherwise) and something that I really hadn’t seen on screen very much. That motivated me to start writing and using my personal experiences to anchor the emotions to something otherwise fictional.”

Gallagher is a State College resident and said she has always been interested in participating in local events such as Pride. She met Gluck last fall and had been working together to screen her film locally since.

“The film was just released via Oscilloscope Laboratories in virtual theaters, so the timing worked out well,” Gallagher said. “I hope that viewers appreciate this as a performance-driven, coming of age film for all of the characters, regardless of age.”

Penn State alumnus Brandon Kelley will also screen his film, “The Real Thing,” which tells the story of a young transgender student who transitions while her father is away in the military.

“People who might otherwise be closed off to a young trans person can watch the film and see some of the daily obstacles [they face], from bathrooms to dead names,” Kelley said via email. “The most important role that the film serves is as a visual guide or glimpse into how a parent ought to react to a trans child. Unconditional love is the main theme, and I chose a soldier to represent true paternal strength by accepting his daughter and loving his child.”

RELATED

+2 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts ties community together through friendship bracelets After the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was canceled for the first time in over …

Kelley said many people who see their film don’t realize that the lead actress, Sophie Giannamore, is transgender.

“[The film] helps change some preconceived notions about: what a trans person looks like and whether children are too young to understand who they are,” Kelley said.

Nine Penn State students and alumni were crew members for Kelley’s film.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the event will also include two additional films — “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” and “How We Survived the Plague” — that focus on human rights in relation to the LGBTQ rights movement.

Gluck hopes the film festival will “create community around storytelling” and encourage more voices to come out.

“I think people are going to be inspired by these films,” Gluck said.

London said there is still a long way to go in terms of obtaining justice for the LGBTQ community.

“To have [State College’s] first-ever Pride, we’re very proud and very excited to be able to bring that to the community in whatever form it is,” London said. “We feel like we have a really wide range of educational, social and artistic activities that can bring visibility to the LGBT community and bring people together.”

However, London said she is eager to have an in-person Pride next year.

“I’m not going to lie," London said. "I’m hoping this is our first-ever virtual Pride and our last."

More information on the events can be found here.