Beginning Monday, Penn State will host Love Your Body Week (LYBW), which aims to provide education for students about body positivity and self-love.

LYBW is hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness, the Gender Equity Center, Campus Recreation and Penn State Student Affairs.

According to a press release, the goal of the week is to "provide a time for students to consider their relationships with their bodies.”

Jennifer Pencek, the program coordinator for the Gender Equity Center, said that LYBW is an important opportunity for Penn State students to learn more about themselves. She also said that it’s not just women who will benefit from programs about self-love — it’s for everyone.

“Anyone who says they just love themselves all the time is just not telling the truth,” Pencek said. “We all struggle with that at some point, so I think it's really important to have a variety of different programming to kind of help people address this issue from different perspectives and kind of think about how they relate to this topic.”

The week contains a number of body-positive fitness classes as well as other events. Fitness classes are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 28

The IM Building will host a barre class in room 16 from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

The White Building will host a yoga class in room 6 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

The IM Building will host a barre class in room 16 from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

The White Building will host a cycling class in room 48 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

The IM Building will host a power remix class in Gym 3 from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

The White Building will host a pilates class in room 6 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

The IM Building will host a yoga class in room 16 from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

The White Building will host a cycling class in room 6 from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

The IM Building will host a yoga class in room 16 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

LYBW will also feature speaker Rhonda Khan, who will talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Flex Theater, which is located inside the HUB-Robeson Center.

According to the release, Khan’s presentation will be “a rhythmic tale of one woman’s addiction to food and the pressure to be thin.”

“It's gonna detail her journey with food and disordered eating,” Pencek said, "but done in a way that's quite different than what people might be used to. As opposed to a keynote talk, she's really taking us through this production that she created on her own.”

HealthWorks, a student peer education program about health and wellness, will also be tabling in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.