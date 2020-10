Voting for the 2021 class gift opened this morning, allowing Penn State seniors to give back to the university before they leave State College, according to a Penn State news release.

The program, run by the Student Philanthropy Network, has installed campus landmarks such as the Nittany Lion Shrine and the Allen Street Gates in previous years.

Senior students can text “ClassGift2021” to 41444, or visit the Student Philanthropy Network website to cast their votes.