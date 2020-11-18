Last semester, when alternative grading was announced, many students let out a sigh of relief. The same might be the case for this semester, too, but there’s another group at the university who play a big role in the grading process — professors.

While students ultimately have the most control over what grade they earn based on effort, instructors still have a significant hand in the final grade based on their course’s content, level of difficulty and their individual grading procedure.

Andy Wiesner, an associate teaching professor in the department of statistics at Penn State, said he wasn’t a “fan” of alternative grading, but has changed his tone after taking some time to reflect on the events of the past few months.

“I know there’s a completely different learning skill to learning remotely versus learning in class,” Wiesner said. “So, I know there’s students that are struggling that are working hard, but maybe just struggle in this environment, and they just can’t adapt to learning online.”

Wiesner said while there are students who see alternative grading as a way to put in less work, he supports alternative grading for those who struggle in a virtual environment and who have non-academic factors hindering their learning, such as students overseas who have to attend Zoom meetings at 2 a.m.

Wiesner said these students might watch a Zoom lecture the next day, but that prohibits them from asking questions and participating, which takes away from their overall experience.

Christina Cook thought the reimplementation of the alternative grading system was a possibility when the semester began.

“With the pandemic, universities have to be responsive and nimble, given the course of the pandemic and how the students are managing it,” Cook, an assistant teaching professor in the English department, said.

Cook said the pandemic has been a challenge for all students, but some more than others. Cook teaches mostly freshmen, and she said they’re more vulnerable to being hurt in this virtual environment.

“This is a big change for them coming to campus for the first time in such a strange landscape,” Cook said. “It’s also well known that the impact is felt disproportionately for students from different backgrounds, such as low-socioeconomic backgrounds or students who identify with minority groups, whether that’s race or sexual orientation or religion.”

Cook said alternative grading could help mitigate the negative impact on students who fall into these groups.

Wiesner added he appreciates Penn State not announcing the alternative grading system until recently. He said announcing alternative grading at the beginning of the semester would’ve caused students to take “a completely different approach” to their coursework, as many students may not have put in the same amount of effort.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Wiesner said of the university’s announcement. “I think they had to figure out how people were adapting because there are students who are struggling.”

Wiesner said there may be websites needed for a class that can’t be accessed in some international students’ countries, which hinders their learning as well.

With alternative grading comes the issue of whether or not students should take advantage of it if they hope to attend graduate school or get a job in a specific field.

In Wiesner’s experience, he has never had an employer ask for his grades, so he believes students who want to attend graduate school should take their time to think alternative grading over.

Wiesner said alternative grading “puts a lot of pressure on students to make the right decision,” and said every class should be looked at individually, because a graduate program that a statistics major applies to might not care about an art history grade — but it will care about a 400-level statistics class.

“I think there’s a lot of forward-thinking that students have to do, because they can’t just look at this semester,” Wiesner said. “They have to look beyond this semester.”

As far as the system’s implementation, Wiesner said the overwhelming pro is that it will help students who are struggling with the current learning environment.

One con, in Wiesner’s opinion, is the fear that if the system was implemented at the beginning of the semester, a professor could change the way they teach a class, such as not dropping the lowest grade for a certain assignment. The other con could be students not thinking the process through and looking past the current semester for whether or not they should take advantage of the system.

“All decisions are good when people make the right approach to that decision,” Wiesner said about Penn State’s decision to bring back alternative grading.

Kevin Bowley, an assistant teaching professor in the department of meteorology and atmospheric science, didn’t anticipate alternative grading going into effect, but he said he felt there was a good possibility.

“In reality, there’s so many mental health challenges and physical health challenges that are in place,” Bowley said. “The students are having some challenges, and I think the faculty are as well, so I think at the end of the day the university just had to kind of see how things would play out.”

Bowley said he believed there wasn’t a benchmark for when the university would choose to go ahead with alternative grading, but instead relied on the university to do an assessment when it saw fit.

Bowley also thinks alternative grading being implemented was good, because he sees that even his students who usually perform well are struggling.

Bowley does worry about student’s effort in the final month of the semester, though.

“There’s this underlying risk, of course, that happens with any sort of grading structure that depending on how a grading structure is set, it can perturb how you go about pushing yourself in a class or not,” Bowley said. “I hope that regardless, our students strive to meet their best capacity.”

Cook believes one of the negatives of alternative grading is that some students will use it to not work as hard, but doesn’t think that should determine whether it’s implemented or not.

“I don't really see it as a con, because who’s to say that this student who’s relieved to see the alternative grading... isn’t trying their best because they’re not affected?” Cook said. “I don’t really see any cons to this. This landscape is too complex, and the situations are too unique to each student to really say that across the board, there is a con to it.”

As far as graduate school, Cook said she “hopes” future employers and graduate schools will understand why alternative grading is so important and will respect that students had a good reason for taking advantage of it.

“Choosing this would definitely harm some students, which is why before choosing it, a student really needs to talk to their adviser,” Cook said.

Cook said Penn State “won't hesitate” to choose alternative grading again if the coronavirus remains to be an issue down the line. She said that this whole situation is “uncharted territory,” because the last time there was a major pandemic, higher education was “very different,” and there wasn’t an option to go online.

Bowley said it makes him nervous to think about students who are not consulting with their academic advisers when it comes to alternative grading.

“I think that’s the elephant in the room,” Bowley said of the relationship between alternative grading and graduate school or employment. “There’s definitely conversations going on [among meteorology professionals] about how we actually handle this. How do we, as a field of professionals, handle this situation as our students who are training to join this field — how they will actually interact with it?”

In Bowley’s opinion, if a student is trying to decide between taking a “B” or designating for a “Pass” in a class, they should stick with the “B.”

Bowley commended students for their adaptation to this situation this semester.

“I’m proud to see this unifying spirit that we often see through sports or events like THON or these big gatherings that we have,” Bowley said. “I see that undercurrent of strength and the collective nature that makes Penn State so special.”