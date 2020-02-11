Eisenhower Auditorium is set to close to the public from June through November for facility improvements, according to a Penn State news release.

The Center for the Performing Arts will host events at other locations throughout the 2020-2021 season, with only the Eisenhower box office remaining open until December.

Renovations will include mechanical system upgrades, emergency lighting improvements, improved accessibility to the dressing rooms and a full roof replacement, according to the release.

Eisenhower is expected to be back to its standard operation by December.

This renovation project comes following an evaluation from an outside architecture firm hired to “undertake a comprehensive assessment and prioritization of the auditorium’s maintenance and operational needs for a multi-phase improvement project,” according to the release.

“I am grateful that Penn State is continuing to make important and necessary investments in Eisenhower Auditorium,” George Trudeau, director of the Center for the Performing Arts, said in the release. “As the region’s premier proscenium performance venue, Eisenhower is a singularly unique and valuable resource for Penn State and central Pennsylvania.”