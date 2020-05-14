The University Park Undergraduate Association's first summer meeting was quickly derailed by Zoom bombers playing loud music and yelling racial slurs, but the 15th assembly eventually regrouped and went on to complete its agenda by 11:04 p.m.

When the meeting resumed approximately 20 minutes later, all participants were muted and anyone with a username that the hosts didn’t recognize was removed.

The meeting began with the swearing in of Kayleigh Quinnan, the representative from the College of Arts and Architecture, before moving to Judicial Board confirmations. Taran Samarth and Jacob Lemler were confirmed as justices.

In the last official UPUA meeting of the spring semester, Trent Abbate and Nora Van Horn were confirmed as communications director and sustainability director, respectively, but UPUA President Zachary McKay rescinded their nominations when it became clear the nomination process they had used violated the UPUA constitution.

Abbate and Van Horn were once again confirmed to their respective positions.

The assembly then voted on a policy to amend and clarify executive branch positions and the confirmation process for each role in order to prevent mistakes like the ones made in Abbate’s and Van Horn’s confirmations. However, the policy failed to obtain the 3/4 vote required to pass, so it will be modified and re-introduced at the next meeting.

UPUA also established a position for an affiliate of the Lion Caucus, an organization that communicates the university’s positions to elected officials and coordinates with UPUA’s Governmental Affairs committee.

Two of the items on the agenda were related to sustainability — the first was to establish a Retail Beverage Sustainability Commission and the second passed a resolution in support of the Faculty Senate’s climate action resolution.