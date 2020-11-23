The Penn State Go app released an update allowing users to receive messages related to the specific Penn State campus they are visiting, according to a Penn State news release on Monday.

The feature will track the user’s location through their device and provide notifications relating to safety, campus changes, facility closures, reminders, events and coronavirus procedures relating to whichever campus they are on or near at the time, the release said.

Users must opt in to utilize this feature, and the app will not store or share one’s location information.

Users can also choose whether they want the Penn State Go app to always track their location or to only track their location while using the app.

Those who need assistance setting up this feature can find more information on the Penn State Go website.

