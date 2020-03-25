Penn State University Health Services Pharmacy at University Park will no longer allow walk-ins to reduce potential person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News press release.

The pharmacy will only provide prescriptions by mail or curbside pickup available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, according to the release.

In addition, UHS has enacted several new measures, including prescreening and only allowing scheduled appointments when treating patients experiencing upper respiratory infection and flu-like illness.

To use the pharmacy curbside service, patients must go to the designated pharmacy spots in the Eisenhower Parking Deck and the pharmacy. The prescription will then be delivered to the individual's car, the release says.

All costs and copays will be placed on the patient's account, and patients will receive a bill in the mail.

Penn State faculty, staff and graduate students who receive prescriptions via campus mail and are working remotely at home should call the UHS Pharmacy to change their mailing address. The pharmacy can only mail prescriptions to Pennsylvania and Florida residents. Schedule II narcotics cannot be mailed, according to the release.

UHS Pharmacy, in accordance with CVS Caremark and Highmark, will temporarily override the “refill too soon” rejection for 30-day prescriptions so all faculty, staff and non-Medicare retirees enrolled in the Aetna PPO Plan or the Aetna PPO Savings Plan will have an adequate supply of medication.

The pharmacy encourages patients to refill maintenance medications with a 90-day supply or up to the plan maximum, the release says.

