Penn State has agreed to pay $151,000 to the U.S. government to settle a dispute over alleged mischarges on federal research projects, according to a release Monday from U.S. Attorney David Freed's office.

The alleged mischarges to various grants and contracts from the National Science Foundation, the Department of the Navy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the Air Force took place between 2013 and 2016, according to the release. The university received those grants and contracts from 2012 to 2017.

Under the False Claims Act, there was "potential liability" that has now been resolved.

"In this matter, a cooperative investigation among all parties has resulted in a fair settlement and appropriate policy changes to prevent a reoccurrence of such mischarges," Freed said in the release.

The university made a statement Monday that Penn State "cooperated fully" with the investigation and is "committed to being careful stewards of government funding in managing [its] grants and contracts processes."