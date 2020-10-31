Halloween and Penn State v. Ohio State are both usually "high activity" weekends for the State College Police Department, and this year, the two are occurring simultaneously.

SCPD Lieutenant Greg Brauser said via email when the two events fall on the same night, “it is expected to have a major impact on police services and an extreme impact on emergency medical services.”

The borough of State College and Penn State officials are working together to keep the community safe throughout the weekend. Part of their efforts include raising police presence.

Similar to the weekend of Oct. 24 when Penn State played its first game of the season at Indiana, parking lots across campus will be closed to prevent potential tailgaters from gathering.

The university is also urging friends and family to refrain from visiting the campus to limit the spread of the virus, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State will assign areas on campus to host socially-distanced viewing events for first-year students, and other on-campus students — space permitting. Students must register beforehand through the Bryce Jordan Center Ticketmaster platform.

The game will be broadcasted at 7:30 p.m. on scoreboards in the university’s lacrosse, softball and baseball stadiums.

Students are urged to attend in groups of two, and will be provided with free snack packs. There will also be opportunities to win products such as Apple watches, AirPods, gift cards and more.

Borough and university officials are also working closely with local property owners "to help reduce the environmental factors that led to last weekend’s gatherings," Brauser said.

As part of the efforts, property managers have restricted access to the areas used in instances of large gatherings, and many have also reminded residents about the local coronavirus ordinance limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

On campus, students who violate the ordinance will be referred to Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct for follow-up investigation.

Brauser said the three large social gatherings that occurred last weekend brought to light "polarizing" views among students at Penn State.

The three parties each had over 150 people in attendance, according to Brauser.

Police responded to those gatherings and dispersed the crowds. The SCPD has since found information regarding 42 of 60 individuals involved in those incidents, including the organizers.

Efforts to identify individuals involved are to ensure that large gatherings will not continue throughout the football season, according to Brauser.

Students who reside where the parties occurred will be tested for the coronavirus, as will students who attended those parties but don’t live there.

