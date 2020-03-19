Penn State will not refund tuition to students during the online learning period, according to a statement from university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois.

“Unfortunately, we believe the cost of fulfilling our educational commitment in a remote setting is likely higher, and there are no plans to issue tuition refunds,” Dubois said in the statement.

The university canceled in-person classes through the rest of the spring 2020 semester, and many students and parents has asked for a partial refund of their tuition money to compensate for the lack of in-person learning.

“We understand the concern over tuition and the financial strain that this pandemic is putting on so many. The full effort of the University is focused on getting all students into the remote environment to preserve their credits and enable them to finish the semester, and to graduate on time, which is important financially to students and families, ” Dubois said.

The university said though in-person classes are over, labs and lab experiments are being video streamed; technical, research and operational infrastructures needs are being met; and training and technology solutions are being delivered on an “unprecedented scale.”

“Even during this unprecedented national and global challenge, our outstanding faculty are meeting the course and program learning objectives for our students by continuing to deliver a world-class Penn State education. ” Dubois said, stating that university faculty and educators are “working around the clock.”

The university will offer prorated reimbursement for housing and parking due to the shift to online.

