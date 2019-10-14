This year, the Arboretum’s Pumpkin Festival prided itself for delivering family-friendly activities, fall atmosphere and many, many pumpkins at its weekend event.

Over the past nine years, the Pumpkin Festival has grown in importance to the university and its surrounding community.

According to Patrick Williams, the developmental director of the Arboretum, the Pumpkin festival is the Arboretum’s largest community event, and has grown considerably over the nine years that the Arboretum has hosted it.

“More and more people come and look forward to it every year,” Williams said.

The festival’s core component is the jack-o’-lantern contest.

The Arboretum grows pumpkins and gives them out for free in hopes that recipients will carve or decorate the pumpkins and enter them into the contest.

Shari Edelson, who helped organize the Pumpkin Festival, said that growing and distributing the pumpkins is her favorite part of the festival.

“It’s great when you see so many pumpkins coming back carved and decorated and beautiful that we grew for everybody to have fun with,” Edleson, the Arboretum’s curator and director of horticulture, said.

According to Williams, the Arboretum assembles a team of six judges every year to judge close to 500 pumpkins. The judges — who include community members, Penn State administrators, friends of the Arboretum and volunteers — determine the winners of the jack-o’-lantern contest.

Along with the jack-o’-lantern contest, the festival offered live music and strolling musicians, a magician, a food court, and activities for children such as face painting, pumpkin decorating and corn husk doll making.

Edelson said the Arboretum tries to add something new to the Pumpkin Festival every year. This year, the band Western Range performed at the festival for the first time.

But arguably the biggest change over the last nine years has been the number of people attending the festival — over 10,000 according to Edelson.

As the festival has grown in attendance, Edelson said it has also grown in significance to the community.

“There are people who’ve been carving jack-o’-lanterns for the jack-o’-lantern contest for nine years now,” Edelson said. “So there are people [for whom the Pumpkin Festival is] part of their tradition. They do it every year.”

Ultimately, Williams said the Pumpkin Festival brings the Penn State and State College communities together.

“[The Pumpkin Festival] gives us a chance to get everybody together,” he said. “It’s a lot of planning and a lot of work…So just to get everybody together on an away football weekend in happy valley makes it a nice community event.”