George Floyd’s death sparked a national movement calling for criminal justice reform — but this new focus on the shortfalls of American policing has brought a variety of policies to the forefront of public discourse.

To the casual observer, calls for defunding the police or ending qualified immunity might seem extreme or confusing.

Penn State, however, is home to a number of award-winning researchers and professors of criminal justice who hope to help the public understand where these protesters’ demands are coming from.

History of U.S. policing and racism

In a talk on Friday, professor of criminal justice Shaun Gabbidon described police’s treatment of black Americans as an “abusive relationship.”

According to Gabbidon, this relationship goes back to the origins of law enforcement in America, when police departments were created to catch and punish escaped slaves.

Gabbidon said once slavery was abolished, police were complicit in enforcing Black Codes and Jim Crow-era laws intended to keep black people in the South by imprisoning them and forcing them into penal servitude.

In the 1960s, police brutality and surveillance were openly used by various law enforcement agencies against civil rights leaders.

Although police killings are in decline, according to Gabbidon, the white supremacist roots of policing are still visible today — and not just because prison labor is still legal.

Gabbidon went through recent examples of police brutality and highlighted evidence of systemic racism, including when the Minneapolis Police Department killed Floyd.

Since 2012, more than 2,600 civilian complaints had been filed with the Minneapolis Police Department, with only 12 resulting in disciplinary action.

“This has been an abusive relationship since the founding of this system,” Gabbidon said. “It has been a violent, abusive relationship. And we know what we say about relationships. If you’re in a violent abusive relationship, either you’re going to keep taking it or you’re going to get out of that relationship, or you can die.”

Black Americans are wary of policy changes, Gabbidon said, because police can follow policy and still commit acts of violence; the officers who fired 20 shots at Breonna Taylor have yet to be arrested.

“When you hear people talking about defunding and getting rid of the system, that’s an abusive relationship that you want to end,” Gabbidon explained.

Defunding the police

Recent calls from activists to defund or abolish the police have been met with skepticism by lawmakers, but several Penn State professors expressed openness to the idea.

RELATED

Associate professor of criminal justice Jennifer Gibbs explained that when people call to defund the police, they don’t usually want to eliminate law enforcement altogether. Rather, activists want to reform the law enforcement system and reallocate most of its budget to programs like education and affordable housing.

“For so long, we have been investing more and more resources toward punitive measures to address a lot of social problems,” Gibbs said, “at the expense of social programs that would help prevent crime and the need for the criminal justice system.”

Although Gibbs hesitated to endorse the concept, she agreed it was a viable option.

“The police are being asked to deal with any new social problem that comes up,” Gibbs said. “Drugs, mental illness. All of these things are coming to the public’s attention, and because we don’t have another 24/7 emergency response system to deal with all of these issues, they fall to the police.”

Penn State law professor Kit Kinports said she thinks defunding the police seems like a “very plausible area of reform,” but added that legislatures should also reconsider the crimes police are enforcing.

“Eric Garner was selling single cigarettes, and [for] Wayne Jones it was walking in the street instead of the sidewalk,” Kinports said.

Both men were killed by the police.

“There’s so much opportunity for discriminatory enforcement of what everybody would acknowledge are trivial offenses,” Kinports said. “And we all know that at every level of the criminal justice system, the statistics show that you’re more likely to be stopped, more likely to be searched, more likely to be arrested if you’re a person of color than if you’re a white person.”

Roadblocks to officer accountability

After Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, many were shocked to learn that civilians in Minneapolis had lodged more than 18 complaints against him without a reaction from the police department. Sixteen of the complaints had resulted in no disciplinary action whatsoever, and two resulted in a letter of reprimand.

Gibbs explained that people who study the criminal justice system were not surprised, however, because it’s not unusual for officers to use excessive force while retaining their jobs.

“We have policies in police departments throughout the United States where it’s incredibly difficult to fire a police officer, especially when there’s a union, because of the collective bargaining procedure,” Gibbs said. “If there’s one procedural misstep on the part of the department, that officer firing can be turned around in arbitration.”

Many times, departments will even refuse to release the names of officers involved in shootings, as the State College Police Department did after an officer shot and killed black State College resident Osaze Osagie while serving a mental health warrant in 2019.

Often, Gibbs said, officers with poor behavior will move from one police department to another and the new department will have no knowledge of the officer’s past records.

“If an agency with a bad officer is trying to get that officer to leave the agency but they can’t fire the officer outright,” Gibbs said, “then if another hiring agency is trying to hire away that bad officer, but they don’t necessarily know that that officer is a bad officer, the home agency might not necessarily disclose it unless it’s asked.”

According to Gibbs, unions typically prevent the disclosure of disciplinary records, and police departments often make their policies on use of force with defense attorneys in mind.

Police academies used to teach use of force as a continuum. Officers were instructed to first match the level of force their subject was using, then go one step farther to gain control of the situation.

“Defense attorneys were jumping on that [while] questioning officers in court,” Gibbs said. “[Attorneys were] saying, ‘Well you jumped from a step two on the continuum of force to a step five, when the citizen was at a step one. What was that all about?’”

Because this hindered prosecutors’ efforts, according to Gibbs, police departments decided to change the way use of force was taught.

“They said, ‘You know what? Now we’re just going to use this wheel of force, you pick whatever force you feel is necessary to gain control of the situation,’” Gibbs said.

Qualified immunity

If police officers aren’t fired or charged with crimes, sometimes the victims of excessive force can sue to hold the officer accountable in court. However, this has become more and more difficult in recent years due to qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity originates from 1983 lawsuits and is named for section 1983 of the U.S. legal code, which was passed in 1871.

According to Kinports, Section 1983 established that “if a state official violates your constitutional rights, you can sue that person in federal courts to recover damages.”

Over the years, courts have created immunity doctrines, which exempt certain types of government officials — like state legislators, judges and prosecutors — from being sued under a 1983 suit. In 1973, the courts created qualified immunity to protect officials like police officers and governors.

“If you have qualified immunity, even if you violate my constitutional rights, the standard is, ‘Were the constitutional rights that were violated… clearly established constitutional rights of which a reasonable officer would have known?’” Kinports said.

Therefore, according to Kinports, even if an officer uses excessive force — unless it was clear at the time that the amount of force used was excessive — the officer cannot be sued, and the case is dismissed before trial.

Qualified immunity has come under renewed scrutiny in the current push for criminal justice reform, and there is currently a congressional proposal to eliminate qualified immunity, although Kinports said she doubts it will actually pass.

Qualified immunity has been subjected to similar scrutiny lately in the courts, with some Supreme Court justices voicing a desire to reconsider the doctrine. Kinports was similarly skeptical that these desires will lead to action, but noted that qualified immunity stood on shakier legal ground than absolute immunity for legislators and judges.

A more probable reform, Kinports said, is that courts will be less likely to grant qualified immunity to officers.

RELATED

This week, Kinports said, a Court of Appeals overturned a qualified immunity decision made by a lower court. The officers in the case had shot Wayne Jones, a homeless black man, 22 times.

In its opinion, the Court of Appeals referenced the Michael Brown and George Floyd cases and said officers must “act with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives.”

Those calling for criminal justice reform hope that if courts are less likely to grant qualified immunity, officers might be less likely to use excessive force.

“People might think a little more when they do something,” Gabbidon said. “Like, ‘You know what? I could actually be charged in this case, or something significant could happen because I don’t have that protection.’”

Training officers

Something often brought up at protests against police brutality is how little training it takes to become a police officer. According to Gibbs, this problem is made more complex by the disparate nature of municipal police departments.

In Ocean City, Gibbs said, officers train for just a few weeks. However, in other agencies, officers train for four or five months in the academy, then have anywhere from six months to two years of ride-alongs with a field training officer.

Further complicating the issue is how little research has been done on officer training, Gibbs said. Experts have no way of quantifying what types of training are or are not effective due to the lack of data.

However, Gabbidon believes police departments should require four-year degrees.

“The police have more power than most professions,” Gabbidon said. “They can kill somebody. And they can go to a police academy for 22 weeks and that’s it? Something more needs to be done.”

Gabbidon also called for de-escalation training, something especially important to him since his nephew was killed in a confrontation with the Philadelphia Police Department.

“I believe my nephew would have been saved if we had some form of de-escalation training,” Gabbidon said, “because he was unarmed.”

Many activists, especially in State College, have called for police to either be uninvolved in situations with mentally ill civilians or receive more training on how to deal with mental illness.

Although Gibbs reiterated the lack of conclusive research on the subject, she said officers she has interacted with feel ill-equipped to deal with mental health issues.

Police militarization

According to Gibbs, police in America used to not have weapons at all — now, some departments have tanks.

Gibbs explained that America modeled its initial police system after Britain's, where police officers’ only weapons were batons. However, because of America’s normalized gun culture, officers brought their personal guns to work, and police departments quickly realized they needed to standardize the weapons officers could use.

Throughout the 20th century, police became more and more militarized, a phenomenon compounded by giveaways from the U.S. military, which would give extra equipment to local police departments, according to Gibbs.

“Now we have police departments that have tanks,” Gibbs said. “What do you possibly need this for?”

Another notable development was the creation of SWAT teams, which Gibbs said were formed in response to a school shooting in the 1960s.

“SWAT was originally designed with the intent to be a standby unit, [with] very highly trained, specialized police officers who would go into the most egregious situations and have the specialized training to combat what needed to be done,” Gibbs said. “Today, we see SWAT serving warrants to low-level drug offenses, for ounces of marijuana.”

Gabbidon said he would like to see police develop a new, non-lethal weapon to use in situations too extreme for a taser to avoid unnecessary killings.

Community policing

When activists call for defunding and reforming the police, the ideal police department they envision usually resembles the community policing model of law enforcement.

According to associate professor of criminal justice Jonathan Lee, community policing was created in response to social movements against police brutality in the 1960s.

Back then, police had antagonistic relationships with poor neighborhoods, neighborhoods of color and middle class neighborhoods because middle class Americans had been a driving force behind anti-authority movements of the era. Community-oriented policing, Lee said, was created to solve this dilemma.

Community policing improves citizens’ relationships and trust with the police, which improves reporting and cooperation with law enforcement, Lee said. For officers, community policing breaks their “warrior on the streets” mindset or their visions of themselves as “crime fighter[s].”

RELATED

+2 Penn State student creates RedBubble stickers to support Black Lives Matter movement The recent death of George Floyd left people all over the world upset and angry at instituti…

A study conducted by Lee and Gibbs in 2016 found that when people have a good relationship with police officers, know their local officers by name and would feel comfortable having a conversation with them, their satisfaction with the police improves.

In fact, Lee said, among people who have this type of relationship with the police, white people and people of color reported the same amount of satisfaction.

Other solutions

Regardless of police funding, allocating more money toward social programs to solve racial inequities is a long-standing recommendation from criminal justice academics, according to Gibbs. Because race and class are connected, police presence in low-income neighborhoods leads to people of color being disproportionately punished for similar crimes.

“Everybody engages in the same behavior,” Gibbs said. “We all do. But some people are more likely to be caught for that behavior than others.”

Gibbs gave the example of someone drinking and behaving poorly.

When a middle class person drinks, they usually do so in a bar or their own homes. However, in poorer communities, people’s homes don’t have air conditioning, so in the summer, they spend their recreational time outside.

If a middle class person is loud or disruptive, the situation is either not a problem or is resolved without involvement from law enforcement. But for the person outside, they are in full view of the public, and police often intentionally patrol low-income neighborhoods.

This disparity is called “detection,” and Gibbs said the solution proposed by criminologists is usually to provide more resources, like air conditioning, to communities with residents more likely to be arrested.

One solution to systemic racism within individual police departments that is becoming more widely used is consent decrees.

Gibbs said consent decrees essentially allow the justice department to investigate local police departments for civil rights violations and sue a department for repetitive, ongoing behavior that is harmful to citizens.

“They come up with a plan on how the police department can overhaul some of its policies and practices to do better to protect citizens, to make sure they’re being fair, to make sure they’re really doing justice,” Gibbs said.

Although consent decrees are not a “panacea,” Gibbs said, they have “held police departments accountable, and… provided the resources that police departments needed to make the changes that they needed so that they could do better.”

Under the Trump Administration, however, the decree has been “all but extinguished,” according to Gibbs.

RELATED

Gabbidon proposed several simple reforms based on the demographics of police departments.

First, Gabbidon said departments should increase the number of women in policing.

Only 27% of law enforcement employees are women, and only 13% of police officers are women. Gabbidon said increasing the percentage of women might lead to lower incidents of excessive force.

Although Gabbidon said studies on this issue haven’t been unanimous, they have found that increasing the number of women changes formal and informal culture in police organizations, and there is enough evidence that Gabbidon said he feels comfortable calling for more women in policing.

Gabbidon also called for reevaluating law enforcement preferences in hiring veterans.

“Studies in Dallas, Boston, Miami, have revealed higher incidents in use of force complaints [among veterans],” Gabbidon said. “We all love our veterans… but if there’s something that we’re missing there in terms of why these veterans are overrepresented in these particular incidents, we need to look at it.”

Similarly, Gabbidon said calls for more black police officers are misguided — studies have found officers who are racial minorities use excessive force as often as white officers do.

“We say we want more minority police officers,” Gabbidon said. “At some point we [should] assess whether they are actually doing something different.”

Ultimately, both Gabbidon and Gibbs advocated for taking a critical look at the criminal justice system and deciding what needs to change.

“I don’t know what the best option is and what the solution is,” Gibbs said. “But I do know that we all need to talk and listen and have a conversation about what would be best for the community and how we all want to be policed.”

RELATED