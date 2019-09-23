Penn State's College of Nursing has been gifted $5 million to establish a scholarship for students in financial need — the largest gift the college has received in its six-year history.

The donation was provided by an anonymous couple.

Penn State will match the total gifted 1:1 through the Open Doors matching program, making the total contribution $10 million.

First preference for the scholarship will go to students who reside in rural regions of Pennsylvania, especially the western regions.

“The College of Nursing’s potential for impact on the health of communities across the commonwealth is vast, and these donors have recognized that potential through this remarkable gift,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a press release. “Their support will help to address the commonwealth’s pressing need for health care professionals and allow recipients to forge meaningful careers in nursing, transforming their own lives. We’re very grateful for this generous gift.”

Undergraduate students who earn a degree from the College of Nursing graduate with an average debt of more than $42,500 — an amount higher than the average student's debt of just over $38,000.

Scholarship recipients will receive as much as $10,000 in annual financial aid, not only to reduce debt accumulation, but to allow students the opportunity to juggle lower-paying nursing jobs in regions or medical fields that urgently need help.

“The extraordinary couple who made this gift have been impressed by the excellence of Penn State’s nursing programs,” Laurie Badzek, dean and professor of the College of Nursing, said in the release. “In particular, they appreciate our work to prepare a generation of nurses with a solid grounding in geriatrics and community health.”

While the new college has already awarded 732 bachelor’s degrees, 55 master’s degrees and 14 doctoral degrees, the college is working to build relationships with donors who may not have graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in nursing, but value the importance of well-trained healthcare professionals.

“Nursing is a discipline that touches everyone's life at some point, and these generous donors are helping to ensure better care across the commonwealth,” Susan Kukic, director of development and alumni relations for the college, said. “While they have chosen to remain anonymous, they are important role models whose vision for the future of our students and our college will, I hope, inspire others to consider how they can support excellence in nursing and nursing education.”

This gift advances the "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence" campaign — which is funded by alumni and seeks to further Penn State's educational reach.