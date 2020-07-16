A former Penn State graduate student is suing the university for alleged noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, breach of a contract, and violation of the university's student handbook rules, according to a civil lawsuit filed last week.

Duncan Morgen-Westrick of Annandale, Virginia is seeking up to $150,000 plus legal fees, and reinstatement in the software engineering master's program.

The suit alleges Penn State discharged Morgen-Westrick from the program after not allowing him time to remediate a course, even though it had been promised he would have time to complete the course because of his learning disability related to time needed for exams.

Morgen-Westrick allegedly could not complete the course in time because he was taking another engineering course concurrently and received a "voluminous assignment" from his previous professor.

Professor Sally Richmond allegedly offered Morgen-Westrick one week to remediate his grade in the course by making up various assignments, which allegedly violated Penn State's requirement and agreement to give him extra time due to his learning disability.

"Instead of getting extra time due to his learning disability as he was promised," the suit reads, "plaintiff was thrust into an overload situation, in violation of the representations made to him and the requirements of his learning disability."

Allegedly, Morgen-Westrick was not given a hearing or the chance to question Richmond before being dismissed from Penn State.

Richmond's alleged actions failed to adhere to the university's policy 47-20, which requires instructors to provide "written notification of the basis for grades to students on or before the first class meeting."

Additionally, Penn State's "Senate Policy R-5: Syllabus" requires any syllabus alterations to be distributed to students in written form and in a timely manner.

The suit claims Morgen-Westrick lost the opportunity to obtain his master's degree and future employment opportunities as a result of wrongly being dismissed from Penn State. It also states he spent over $35,000 in tuition and school-related expenses that did not ultimately contribute to a completed degree.

His attorney did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.

Morgen-Westrick currently works full time as a Northrop Grumman engineer and was a part-time graduate student.

