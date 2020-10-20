Penn State announced in July a $2.2 million cut to the university's libraries collections, and now a group of faculty members is asking for the cuts to be reconsidered.

The budget cuts were a result of funding reductions made to the library system as a whole.

A group of department heads and center directors in the College of the Liberal Arts sent a letter to Penn State administrators explaining why it thinks the University Libraries’ budget cuts are "unacceptable," as it said they will disproportionately affect the arts and humanities.

University spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email the budget cuts came from university-wide financial reductions in anticipation of additional costs brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Powers, the University Libraries worked with the provost’s office to work through the budget cuts and reallocate funds in a way that would minimize the impact on the library collections.

“Based on careful analysis, University librarians believe they are able to continue providing Liberal Arts and other academic disciplines' faculty and students from all locations the materials to support their specific research and instruction needs,” Powers said.

Those who signed the letter argued the cuts will prevent the libraries from properly serving their archival, repository roles, and will place further financial costs on students who rely on the library’s collections for their course work.

As a result, the letter said, the budget cuts will “make a mockery of the University’s stated commitment to equity and diversity.”

Additionally, the letter said the cuts will eliminate the libraries’ acquisition of monographic publications.

Since these are used to perform promotion and tenure reviews of faculty members within the humanities, the letter said the budget cuts “undermines the validity of our entire assessment system.”

The letter said these effects will make it difficult for the humanities and human sciences departments to recruit and retain the best possible faculty members.

“These cuts fly in the face of everything a comprehensive research university is meant to stand for,” the letter said. “They are unacceptable and must not be allowed to stand.”

The letter was sent to Penn State President Eric Barron; Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones; Dean of University Libraries and Scholarly Communications Barbara Dewey; Susan Welch Dean College of the Liberal Arts Clarence Lang; Vice President and Dean for Undergraduate Education Robert Pangborn; Senior Vice President for Research in the Office of the President Lora Weiss; and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.