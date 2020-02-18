During a lecture on Tuesday, astronaut Bob Hines discussed his career and inspired the next generation of scientists.

Hines, an American fighter pilot and NASA astronaut, spoke to Penn State students and community members — some as young as preschool-aged — at 6 p.m. in the Hub-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

For student Kyrie Murawski, presentations like these are important for inspiring the next generation of young scientists and students.

Murawski (junior-aerospace engineering) pointed to a young girl in an orange astronaut suit and said, “That’s what this is all about.”

“It’s about inspiring a different generation — a generation who will work or become [astronauts],” Murawski said.

Hines opened the talk by saying he was the “kinda kid who loved airplanes from the get-go.”

However, he never even imagined becoming an astronaut.

“I always knew I wanted to be a pilot,” Hines said. “I read every book, movie and documentary about planes.”

Hines studied space his entire life, but the thought never crossed his mind to become an astronaut, he said.

He noted that his intended career path took many turns. He finally landed a job as a NASA research pilot — one of the first jobs that he felt as though he was doing something he loved.

“I never envisioned my career would lead to anything like this,” Hines said.

Shortly after, Hines was encouraged to apply to be an astronaut.

However, he never thought he would get it, as there were over 18,300 applicants.

After a year and a half-long process, Hines was selected to be in the 2017 NASA Candidate Class.

According to Hines, he found out of his acceptance in a “pretty special” way.

As most applicants waited by their phones for the call, Hines was told face-to-face by the chief of the astronaut office during a routine training flight.

“I had the most diverse emotions that day,” Hines said. “I was so excited, but also so sad for some of my friends I had made along the way who didn’t make it.”

For Ralph Quartiano, a student who helped put the event together through the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Hines’ journey is important for everyone to hear — especially children.

“People are inspired by astronauts,” Quartiano (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

During the lecture, Hines discussed NASA's next step — Mars.

However, before Mars, “we are going to the moon first,” Hines said.

“Mars is really hard to get to and far away,” Hines said.

This next space mission is called Artemis — named after the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology.

Specifically, the mission will go to the south pole of the moon, a more difficult location to reach.

The crater is called Shackleton and it is 13 miles in depth.

“Orion” is the spacecraft that will be used on the Artemis mission. It is the world’s most powerful rocket and is 6 million pounds, according to Hines.

Hines closed the discussion by saying it’s crucial that all students follow their desired paths, even if they don’t get to them right away.

According to Murawski, it was important that children were at the event because Hines is a role model and can inspire kids.

“Whether [children] want to be astronauts or get involved in science or space, it’s important to have speakers like [Hines], she said. “I just want more kids to be interested and inspired by STEM fields.”