With the start of the spring semester, Penn State is looking into ways to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

According to Penn State News, factors the university will consider are travel restrictions for out-of-town visitors; vaccine distribution rates; local and regional coronavirus case numbers; and local and federal guidelines.

The current Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for gatherings permit physically distanced outdoor events of up to 2,500 people. The limit is likely to "necessitate multiple events," according to Penn State News.

Any ceremony that is planned will be conducted outdoors no matter the weather with an option for viewing the event virtually.

The university is planning an entirely virtual event as an alternative, depending on the public health conditions.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university plans to make a decision or release more definitive plans sometime in March.

“We need to get further into the semester and then assess conditions. We also understand that we need to make a decision as early as we can, as it takes time to organize outdoor events, and students and families need time to make plans,” Barron said in a Penn State News article.

Ceremony locations for the commonwealth campuses will also be determined by Department of Health regulations.

