Through the Eberly Family Special Collections Library, the Penn State University Archives is compiling student, faculty, staff and alumni documentation of their experiences in this period of quarantine and remote learning, according to a Penn State news release.

The Penn State COVID-19 Experience Project seeks to record how participants are continuing with their daily responsibilities during this time for the purposes of preservation and use by future scholars, according to the release.

Participants are invited to submit documentation of their experience in a print or digital format, including journals, photography, videos and audio recordings or other mediums. There is no limit on length or time for submissions.

University Archives will accept all contributions to the project, but participants are asked to fill out a form before submitting their work.

For additional information about the project, participants can visit the Penn State COVID-19 Experience Project’s website or contact university archivist Angel Diaz at madiaz@psu.edu.