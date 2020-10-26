On Oct. 22, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden debated issues for the final time prior to the presidential election.

The moderator for the final presidential debate was Kristen Welker of NBC News, who was the subject of criticism on Twitter prior to the debate.

President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet from his son, Donald Trump Jr., that included an article that criticized the NBC reporter for ties to the Democratic Party.

“She’s always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game,” President Trump tweeted.

This comes after Steve Scully was suspended indefinitely from being the C-SPAN political editor after he admitted to lying about his Twitter account being hacked. Scully was supposed to be the moderator for the canceled second presidential debate.

“How’s Steve Scully doing?” President Trump added to his tweet regarding Welker.

However, during the debate, President Trump seemed to change his tone toward Welker.

“So far, I respect very much the way you’ve been handling this,” Trump said to Welker during the debate.

Penn State students shared their thoughts on Welker’s moderation of the last debate.

Tejas Wein didn’t feel there was any bias in the debate.

“I think [Welker] did a good job of trying to ask specific questions to each [candidate],” Wein (junior-biochemistry and finance) said.

He said the debate was well-moderated for the most part.

“I thought it was more productive than the last one,” Wein said.

David Myers said the most recent debate seemed more fair than what he had expected.

“This one seemed a lot more tame than the last one,” Myers (junior-telecommunications) said.

Myers said Welker did a good job of keeping both candidates under control.

Alyssa Potoza-Sales also did not feel there was any bias from the moderator.

“I thought the debate went well on both ends,” Potoza-Sales (sophomore-philosophy and business management).

Potoza-Sales said she thought it was better than the first presidential debate in terms of its moderation. However, she felt that some issues were slightly neglected.

“Race in America and climate change were really rushed at the end,” Potoza-Sales said.

Emily Hu thought Welker did a pretty good job, but she felt there was some bias.

“I think it was more biased toward Biden,” Hu (freshman-finance and economics) said. “Some of the questions to Biden were more positive.”

Hu still thought the most recent debate was better moderated than the first one, however.

“There was definitely less interrupting,” Hu said.