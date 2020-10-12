Older adults are sometimes reluctant to use self-tracking technology, like FitBits and Apple Watches, according to Eun Kyoung Choe.

Choe — an associate professor and doctoral program director at the University of Maryland — is a human-computer interaction researcher who studies, develops and designs self-tracking tools, as well as data visualization and feedback to empower individuals in leveraging personal data.

Despite not being attracted to this type of technology herself, Choe came up with an idea that would help older adults feel more comfortable with the technology, while also using it to promote healthy habits — and Penn State researchers are aiding the initiative.

Choe said she was curious to know why older adults might not be attracted to self-tracking technology, “even though they are the perfect target users who would benefit a lot from self-tracking.”

The National Science Foundation awarded a research grant to Choe and the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies and are collaborating with Penn State’s David Conroy, a professor of kinesiology and human development and family studies.

Choe discussed how the team plans to engage older adults when exercising as they focus on re-imaging and designing.

“First, we want to enhance the accuracy of the tracker by using older adults’ labeling data to personalize the model,” Choe said. “Second, we want to capture the kind of activities (beyond steps) and contexts that are relevant and meaningful (both desirable and undesirable) for older adults like gardening, walking to the grocery store or sitting and watching TV.”

Conroy provided examples of the research.

“Older adults' gait is different. They walk slower than younger adults, so some activity trackers are not as sensitive to activity patterns,” Conroy said. “If you are gardening, your hands are going to be moving, but not in the characteristic pattern as if you were walking.”

Understanding these technicalities will help the team develop a more effective system for older adults, Conroy said. Research is still in the beginning phase, but the team has an inherent understanding of what they are going to do next.

“We are going to use great accelerometers that you attach to people’s thighs to detect whether they’re sitting, standing, walking or lying down,” Conroy said. “We will be able to use that to validate some of the inferences as we train the system.”

According to Conroy, the team is focusing on systems that can help older adults easily track what they do on any given day.

“The goal here is to use existing technology, like smartwatches and speakers, and try to create an interphase that older adults can interact with easily,” Conroy said. “It will help train the system to recognize the activities they do. Therefore, they will have a better system to track their personal activity on.”

Jill Garrigan, Penn State’s assistant director of Campus Recreation for Fitness and Wellness, explained via email that “the majority of people use exercise as a way to maintain or lose body weight, but there are other health benefits of regular exercise.”

Some of these benefits, Garrigan said, include things like reducing heart disease, helps control blood sugar, helps stabilize mood and can reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Garrigan also said research shows exercise prolongs a person’s active life — meaning that it may not help them live to 100 years of age, but it can help people continue to do the things they love well into their older years.

“Think of the 80-year-old who swims for an hour a day and can spend the day in the ocean with their grandchildren,” Garrigan said. “Or, the 78-year-old who can hike in national parks, or the 84-year-old who can still ski and works in their garden.”

While physical inactivity, social isolation and cognitive decline are the “hallmarks of unsuccessful aging,” Conroy believes the team’s technology will keep older people moving, interacting and engaged.