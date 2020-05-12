In light of recent “Zoom-bombing” incidents during university-related meetings, Penn State announced in a Canvas message on Monday that it will now require students to have certain security settings in order to use the application.

According to the university, students and faculty must make sure they have the latest version of Zoom downloaded. This must be done by May 30 in order to join meetings.

The university also advised that students and faculty review the Zoom security page (https://security.psu.edu/zoom-meetings/) on the Penn State Office of Information Security website to learn how to adjust settings in the application.

Additionally, the university said students and faculty should make a point to understand the effects of any setting changes before adjusting Zoom’s default settings.

Questions can be directed to the IT Service Desk via its help request portal (https://it.psu.edu/get-support) or phone number (814-865-HELP).