Penn State announced it will replace the currently-offered Box cloud storage and collaboration service with similar Microsoft Office 365 services like OneDrive and SharePoint by June 30, 2021.

According to a Penn State News release, Box users do not need to make any changes at this time. In the future, Penn State IT will announce transitional plans and provide support and resources to all local IT units to assist in the migration from Box.

The release said that the decision to retire this service at the university was made due to the anticipated increase in the Box contract, as well as the service’s plans to end unlimited storage.

According to the release, Box usage at the university increased by 54% in the past year, necessitating additional cloud storage.

In the release, interim vice president for information technology and chief information officer Don Welch said that OneDrive and SharePoint will be included in the Office 365 suite purchased by the university, and will be available free of charge for student use.

Further details about the transition from Box to OneDrive and SharePoint can be found here.

Questions or concerns about the transition can be directed to the Box Migration Team via Google form or via email at boxmigration@psu.edu.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE