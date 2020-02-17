Penn State Vice President Damon Sims and the Interfraternity Council (IFC) have released separate statements regarding student deaths that occurred over the weekend.

Over the weekend, James Shilling and Andrej Vasik, both students in the College of Information Sciences and Technology, died. Shilling died by suicide, while further information regarding Vasik's death has not been released.

Vice President Damon Sims released a message to the Penn State community following the deaths Shilling, Vasik and a third student from the Harrisburg commonwealth campus on Monday morning.

“Our University community can never be immune to such tragedy,” Sims said in the statement. “But neither is it accustomed to the loss of multiple students in such a brief time."

RELATED

Sims urged the Penn State community to share their grief with friends, family members and mentors.

IFC also released a statement regarding the death of Shilling, who was a member of Alpha Phi Delta.

IFC said it offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shilling, and IFC members will be available to support anyone who has been affected by the incident.

Sims encouraged those affected to reach out to resources such as Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Commonwealth Campus Counseling Services, the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center and Student Care and Advocacy.

RELATED

Penn State IST student dies A Penn State student has died, according to university spokesperson Rachel Pell.