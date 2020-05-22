Many students walk through Penn State's campus unaware of the hundreds of cutting-edge research projects being done every day by professors.

One of these professors is Dr. Seyedehaida Ebrahimi, an assistant professor of electrical engineering, who has been working at Penn State for almost three years now.

Ebrahimi said her decision to come to Penn State was heavily influenced by its research facilities.

“Penn State provides a unique platform for collaborative research with high quality,” Ebrahimi said via email. “Various core facilities with state of the art equipment are available to leverage in my research.”

Her research focuses on “developing novel point-of-care devices and platforms for biomedical applications and environmental monitoring.”

Though research is an important priority for professors at Penn State, the way in which they conduct it is especially important to Ebrahimi.

She said she makes a great effort to demonstrate the importance of working as a team — not as individuals.

“In our research, we collaborate with different groups with expertise in materials engineering and biology/microbiology,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of an interdisciplinary approach to research, because there is never one single way to approach human health. In her research, she combines aspects of nanotechnology, devices and microbiology to meet her career goals.

On her journey to becoming a professor at Penn State, Ebrahimi said she faced various adversities due to her status as an immigrant student.

Being at school was, at times, challenging for her, because her family was not present to support her. She said this feeling of isolation is something many immigrant students face.

However, there was hope.

“What has made the situation better was finding friends and university colleagues — with different nationalities — who cared and have become like a new support system,” she said.

As a woman in research, Ebrahimi said it’s incredibly important for women following in her footsteps to be encouraged throughout their professional careers.

“Having more examples of women researchers at different career levels will broaden the perspective of the younger generation about their future career,” she said. “It will expand their view on how they envision their future.”

She also encourages her undergraduate students to pursue their goals and to take full advantage of the current age of technology.

“Be curious and don't let go of things,” Ebrahimi said. “If you don't understand something, first try to find an answer yourself by leveraging the vast resources that are available.”

Dr. Felecia Ann Davis is an assistant professor of architecture who has been at Penn State for six years now, and came to the university for its integrative research approach in her field: combining architecture with design programming. Davis was present during the introduction of various programs to the College of Arts and Architecture.

“I liked being there early on in the formation of the design computing degree programs and helping to set up the research agenda that could happen there,” Davis said via email.

As the director of SOFTLAB in the Stuckerman Center for Design and Computing, she works to “design computational textiles or textiles that respond to commands through computer programming, electronics and sensors or by working with the natural transformation of material for use in architecture, furnishings, clothing or wearables and other soft goods,” according to Davis.

Because her work is so specific, Davis said she struggled fitting into a specific category of research.

“I had to construct a place for [my] work in the larger field of research,” Davis said.

However, this did not discourage her.

Rather than changing her area of research, she learned to fight for it and argue for its importance insistently.

“Most important in this endeavor is to make sure that those arguments show the value [my] work has for other people,” Davis said.

Once at Penn State, she said her colleagues understood the value of an open work environment, which allowed her to get messy and cross those lines in her research.

“[The open working environment] makes for a unique opportunity to shape new things and to change things,” Davis said.

When working with her undergraduates, not only does Davis teach the importance and value of all types of research, but she also emphasizes the importance of approaching a problem from all perspectives — not just their own.

Davis said these perspectives should differ not only in gender, but also in ethnicity, ability and sexual orientation.

“Watching the research work that is ongoing across the globe to find a solution to the illnesses and deaths caused by the coronavirus, it is critical to note the differences in approaches due to culture, and behaviors of people in different countries,” Davis said. “Research needs testing and challenging from many positions.”

Dr. Nancy Dennis is an associate professor of psychology who has also seen the negative effects of the coronavirus on her ability to conduct research. This is her eighth year working at Penn State.

Dennis said via email that there were many reasons she came to Penn State, including the breadth of faculty, the Center for Health Aging and the new imaging center at the time.

Her research focuses on memory processing across human lifespans. Not only does her research investigate why memory declines as people age, but also methods to mitigate the deficits that come with memory and age.

Dennis said she had always been interested in why there are differences in levels of behavior between two people.

“Even moreso, with respect to aging, we know at one point in time the older individual may have remembered better than they are at this stage in their life — so what changed?” Dennis said.

Dennis said that because of coronavirus-related restrictions, her research has been put on hold.

“Currently, I have no participants to test and I have no idea when people, especially older individuals, may be returning to participate in studies,” Dennis said.

She explained that as a researcher, professor and mother, it is also difficult juggling all of her tasks.

“Sometimes, I am so exhausted from my day I just fall into bed at 11 p.m.,” Dennis said. “It is incredibly challenging.”

Because college is a time of individual growth and discovery, Dennis said she hopes the undergraduate students in her lab find a sense of their own path — whether it be in cognitive aging, memory or something completely different.

As a woman in research, Dennis stressed the importance of teaching the accomplishments of all scientists, regardless of their identity.

“I think it is important for students to see that anyone can be a scientist.”

