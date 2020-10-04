The White House Gift Shop has released a commemorative coin that will financially benefit "Penn State for Covid Prevention" and to Penn State's Hershey Cancer Center.

The groups will receive 20% of the coin's proceeds. The coin is titled "President Trump Defeats COVID" and is available for pre-order at $100.

Anthony Giannini designed the coin as part of the Historic Moments Coin Art Narrative Series.

According to the White House Gift Shop website, the coin's design "is suggestive of superhero graphic art because POTUS 45 has created a never before seen presidential mythos."

Pre-order ships Nov. 7.