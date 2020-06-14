Across social media, people expressed a mix of emotions to Penn State’s decision to move forward with in-person classes in the fall. Many students were excited for the chance to be on campus again.

penn state told me exactly what i wanted to hear. i’ll see y’all in august 🥳 — lay♑️ (@mwunlimitedxox3) June 15, 2020

good thing @penn_state is allowing us back because i was going to sneak into my dorm regardless 😚 — emma dilemma 🌿 (@dilemmadeoples) June 15, 2020

However, other social media users became concerned as a potential second wave of coronavirus cases seems to loom in the future.

Jeffrey Tolbert, assistant teaching professor at Penn State Harrisburg, said he was “deeply upset” with the university’s decision to hold classes in-person.

Deeply upset with Penn State's decision to reopen for in-person classes this fall. This will result in major spread of the coronavirus and endangers all of the University's faculty, staff, and students. https://t.co/Gs5HKZHuQc — Jeff Tolbert (@JeffreyATolbert) June 15, 2020

Students also expressed concern for the safety of faculty, staff and their peers in the fall semester.

This seems irresponsible, and we now know how disruptive a midsemester shift to remote learning can be. I’m glad they’re considering novel options but announcing plans (regardless of “flexibility”) two weeks after the country reopens is premature at best — Whalers for Justice 🐋 #BlackLivesMatter (@davethewhaler) June 15, 2020

penn state is reopening in the fall but when asked if they will be testing/ and how they will enforce social distancing ... they basically said “it’s ur own responsibility” .... so basically it’s gonna be the hunger games huh — Siddhi (@sidsiddhi21) June 15, 2020

they want us to tackle the penn state plague and covid at the same time ... just kill me now 💀 — K o r a h (@lovekorahh) June 15, 2020

Others met the decision and uncertain future with humor.

