Best Places to Sit Around Campus, Old Main Lawn
Flags blow in the wind on Old Main Lawn on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

 Samantha Wilson

Across social media, people expressed a mix of emotions to Penn State’s decision to move forward with in-person classes in the fall. Many students were excited for the chance to be on campus again.

However, other social media users became concerned as a potential second wave of coronavirus cases seems to loom in the future.

Jeffrey Tolbert, assistant teaching professor at Penn State Harrisburg, said he was “deeply upset” with the university’s decision to hold classes in-person.

Students also expressed concern for the safety of faculty, staff and their peers in the fall semester.

Others met the decision and uncertain future with humor.

