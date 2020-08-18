Editor's Note: Dean Check-In is a series in which the Collegian talks to leaders of Penn State's undergraduate colleges about their current operations, what they've accomplished and where they hope to take their colleges in the future.

Charles Whiteman, the current dean of Penn State’s Smeal College of Business, took over the position in 2012 and has continued the college’s pursuit of academic excellence — a trajectory that, despite the current pandemic, he looks forward to continuing.

In terms of academics, there have been changes made within the college at both the undergraduate and graduate levels since Whiteman took over.

In the college’s undergraduate programs, the Smeal College of Business Fundamental Certificate was created in 2015 for non-Smeal majors. This allows students who want to pursue other passions to still have fundamental business knowledge, according to Whiteman.

The college’s undergraduate programs are ranked highly in the nation, according to a study from U.S. News and World Report, which placed them at 22nd. Its supply chain management and insurance and risk management programs are the highest ranked programs, taking second and seventh in the country, respectively.

When Whiteman arrived at Penn State, there were only five programs at the master’s level. But with the addition of 21 new programs since 2012, the number of programs now stands at 26.

In 2017, Whiteman also oversaw the transition of the online master of business administration program to Smeal. The program was originally located at Penn State Behrend.

“[We] basically converted... the old IMBA into the online MBA,” Whiteman said. “We’re actually looking at... record enrollment [in Smeal’s programs] for this upcoming fall.”

Dean Check-In: Marie Hardin reflects on progress made, future of the College of Communications Since the inception of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, everything from a certificate in sports journalism to a summer film camp for high school students has been offered to its students. But the college has continued to incorporate new options and aims to keep adapting to the modern world of communications well into the future.

Changes have been made on other fronts, as well. Two new centers have been established in the college — the Tariff Center of Business Ethics and Social Responsibility, and the Center for the Business of Sustainability.

The Tariff Center of Business Ethics and Social Responsibility was formed in October 2019 and made possible through a $5 million dollar pledge by Marcy and Scott Tariff, two Penn State alumni, according to Penn State News. The center seeks to help Smeal students leave Penn State with a better understanding of how to act ethically, socially and globally while using their education to better society.

The Center for the Business of Sustainability, which opened in early July, will focus on meeting demands in a socially just and environmentally sustainable way.

Changes have also been made within the Business Building itself — there is now new furniture that provides more seating and study spaces for students, and the store Blue Chip was changed to the student-run coffeehouse Saxbys. According to Whiteman, this switch was made because Saxbys was seen as more “modern, hip and student-friendly.”

Whiteman said he utilized Smeal’s faculty to implement the changes and come up with new ideas.

“I did not do it all myself. I didn't think of all this stuff myself, and I certainly did not execute all of this stuff myself,'' Whiteman said. “But I have a wonderful, wonderful team that is dedicated to making [Smeal] better.”

Matt Mooney — Smeal’s assistant dean of teaching, learning and technology — joined the college’s faculty in 2015. He has played a role in many of the college’s recent transitions.

“Our previous infrastructure had aged out,” Mooney said. “[So we had worked on] upgrading our network equipment, upgrading our server equipment and providing off-site disaster and business continuity plans.”

Mooney also played a crucial part in helping the college transition to remote learning when Penn State announced that students would not return to campus following spring break in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The teams that work with me [were] responsible for moving 425 people out of the building in less than 36 hours,” Mooney said. “Providing remote technology for all of them and continuing to provide a really high level of support for both faculty doing instruction but also the hundreds of staff that we have, our professional advisers, our administrative staff who are trying to plan and predict and keep everything moving. We’ve done an enormous amount of work across the board.”

Fortunately, Mooney said he and his teams saw this coming, and were able to order webcams for faculty while they were still in stock and before prices skyrocketed. Mooney also pulled laptops from salvage piles and sent them home with people to make sure they would have the necessary technology for remote learning. This was all done in a matter of 24 to 36 hours.

Although Smeal did an “outstanding job” moving everyone out, Mooney said, this took place across the whole campus and not just within Smeal.

“The [information and technology] staff of Penn State and the learning design staff of Penn State as an enterprise supported this move of thousands of people, and tens of thousands of course sections, and this happened in a blink of an eye in March,” Mooney said. “And those folks, they worked long hours, long days, no vacations, no breaks — and got it done. I think that’s really a testament to the commitment that those professionals have in teaching, learning, supporting the institution and commitment to Penn State.”

Changes made inside the classroom will continue into the fall, as well. For instance, Nick Petruzzi, a professor of supply chain management, said he will leverage technology when designing his courses.

Petruzzi said an important part of any course is engaging with the students. Although it might be more difficult without in-person instruction, he said he believes student engagement will continue to be a part of the Smeal experience.

Whiteman said he has led the most recording-breaking year of Smeal fundraising ever, with almost 33 million dollars raised during the 2019-20 academic year.

Looking to the future, Whiteman and his faculty have already started drafting the college’s strategic plan. One of the few goals that Whiteman has is to tell the college’s story better than it has been told in the past.

“We have wonderful things going on in Smeal, we want to improve the way that we message that to prospective students, to existing students, alumni, recruiters [and] other business educators,” Whiteman said. “We’re very excited about the foundations we’ve already laid for that, and taking it to the next level.”

Penn State class location changes possible until the beginning of the semester Some students may find their class locations continuing to change until the first day of the…

When thinking about technology, Whiteman said his philosophy is not to chase fads, but to be aware of new technologies coming out and teach students to be lifelong learners.

“[The] chances are pretty good that the technology that a senior who graduated in May will be using five years from now doesn’t yet exist,” Whiteman said. “So we can’t guess what technology you will need to be using five to 10 years from now, but we can work on helping you become adaptable and able to learn on your own.”

Whiteman also hopes to transition Smeal away from an older business school philosophy, in which schools teach students what they need to know for their career and send them on their way. He wants Smeal to equip students to continue learning after graduation.

“We’re going to give you the skills you need for a lifetime career once you leave the Business Building,” Whiteman said. “...The world is changing incredibly rapidly and we need students to be equipped to learn.”

However, students do not have to learn and adapt alone, Whiteman said. For example, if a student needs a certain skill to keep her job or advance her career, the portfolio she created at Smeal should provide opportunities to acquire that skill or experience.

“Success in a place like this one is rarely because of the efforts of a single individual, and we’re no exception. We have a terrific team,” Whiteman said. “I would say assembling the team and empowering them to do what they do, that’s been one job... I pat myself on the back for doing.”