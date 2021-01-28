The University Park Undergraduate Association passed three new bills during its general assembly meeting Wednesday night.

The first bill that passed was funding for sexual violence awareness and prevention, presented by chair Adeline Mishler.

Traditionally, UPUA hosts a sexual violence awareness and prevention week that occurs in April. In a remote setting, Mishler said “the committee had pivoted to make sure the events are more spread out and more all-inclusive to reach students adequately with their current schedules.”

Funding for three different speakers during the event were included in the bill. Mishler said “each brings something individually impactful and interesting" while “creating awesome conversations surrounding sexual violence while breaking on other crucial topics.”

The second bill that passed was funding for "mutual aid to combat period poverty during COVID-19," presented by representative AnnMarie Sorensen.

According to Sorensen, the bill is an extension of the resolution that was passed last semester and is similar to a contingency plan if the university shut down.

A greater assortment of hygiene products is now available, including higher quality masks included as well.

The third bill that passed was funding for “We cAre” 2021, presented by Rep. Cathy Zhou.

"We cAre" was held in 2020 where products that many college students use, such as blue light glasses, hand sanitizer, bamboo toothbrushes and Tide Pods, were distributed out to students. The purpose of the program is to alleviate the stress of buying costly personal products from the store when the cost of living at Penn State can be difficult for some students, particularly during the pandemic.

A Google Forms will be made for students to express interest in the event.

