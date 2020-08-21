Penn State announced 148 students have tested positive for the coronavirus prior to their arrival to campus, according to a Penn State news release.

As of Friday evening, 5,005 students are still waiting for their results. A total of 17,042 students have been tested in August.

Any student who tested positive was instructed to quarantine for 10 days and cannot return to campus until they are cleared by a medical professional and symptom free.

Penn State plans to practice “surveillance testing” at University Park and all commonwealth campuses. The testing, which begins on Aug. 24, will be random and the university hopes to test 1% of students every day.

Penn State has launched a COVID-19 dashboard so students can regularly see data concerning the school’s coronavirus cases and tests.

The dashboard will be updated weekly starting after the first week of classes and contains information including the number of cases and number of tests, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said the university will use the data to determine if students are acting in ways that prevent the spread of the virus.

Wolgast and the COCC will also advise Penn State administrators on decision-making that will help prevent further spread.

