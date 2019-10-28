With the primary elections around the corner, 2020 democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has a new support system at Penn State.

“It’s honestly pretty crazy that a lot of people still don’t know who Elizabeth Warren is,” Lucas Vigil, “Students for Warren” communications director, said. “It seems like the only people that know her are the ones that are plugged into politics. Our goal this semester is to increase visibility across campus and to recruit as many supporters possible, not just the students who are plugged in.”

Every chapter of Students for Warren, including the Penn State chapter, operates independently based on its own

“[The campaign] was very cool about it,” Burns (senior-political science) said. “They were very excited to have a new chapter.”

Currently, Students for Warren has approximately 55 registered members. Burns said she and other members hope to see an increase in involvement as the 2020 Democratic primaries near.

“Right now it’s all about local elections for a lot of active Democrats on campus,” Burns said. “I think once the local elections are over people will feel more comfortable getting into the whole primary swing.”

Burns said the organization’s vice president Ethan Benjamin called her during the summer to ask if she was interested in starting the organization.

“I said, ‘Yes — absolutely. I love her,’” Burns said. “We knew we had a lot of interest from the College [Democrats] because we did a caucus at a Dems meeting and it was kind of split between Sanders and Warren, which was pretty cool... We were just like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

From there, the two agreed to work together because they wanted to speak with those in the area of State College about Warren’s policies.

Students for Warren became an official registered student organization (RSO) a few weeks ago, a process Burns and Benjamin began in June.

“It was difficult to book space and do different things because we really didn’t have any right to do any of that yet,” Burns said. “We couldn’t do very much. But since we’ve been an RSO we’ve been doing a lot more.”

In July, Warren introduced a bill — The Student Loan Debt Relief Act — to cancel all $640 billion in national student loan debt, something Burns said is most appealing to college students and younger voters.

“That’s one of our big policy highlights when we’re talking to students and trying to get them to join our club,” Burns said.

Additionally, Warren supports Medicare for All, wants to abolish the Electoral College and hopes to reform the U.S. immigration system .

During meetings, the order of business ranges from looking over the week’s schedule to planning future events, like phone banking.

Additionally, members make posters for tabling events at the HUB-Robeson Center and discuss their favorite aspects of Warren’s policies.

“I really enjoy the smiles or thumbs up in affirmation we get from people walking by when we table in HUB,” Vigil (senior-physics) said.

Students for Warren members have also gone on canvassing trips several times — something treasurer Emily Tegland said she likes the most because she gets to connect with community members about the issues most important to them.

“Obviously our biggest goal is to get Warren elected, but during that process, we hope to mobilize student voters and encourage political involvement from both our peers and fellow community members,” Tegland (senior-global and international studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said. “The experience working with many of our friends — and making new ones — has been really wonderful and encouraging.”

Knocking on local doors is key to spreading awareness, Burns said.

“Canvassing honestly is the hardest event to get people out for because it’s on a weekend, you have to walk far, you have to go far, so it’s nice to see a good turnout,” Burns said. “Once we get more into the thick of the primary season we’re going to branch out and maybe go to Bellefonte.”

Burns said the group also partners with other left-leaning organizations on campus, such as Planned Parenthood and Triota . The three groups will hand out free condoms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween by the Willard Building.

“It’s been really fun to get to know other progressive clubs on campus,” Burns said.

Students for Warren plans to make an appearance at the spring involvement fair in hopes of gaining more members and spreading Warren’s messages to voters.

Burns encourages all students to get involved in a political organization on campus — whether it is her organization or another — as she has had “rewarding experiences” as leading Students for Warren and being a member of the College Democrats since the end of her sophomore year. Currently, Burns serves as the political affairs chair of the College Democrats.

“It really just kind of lit a fire in me,” Burns said. “If students really gave it a chance they would realize how rewarding this work is.”

