Penn State faculty members Mark Brennan and Mary Kate Berardi believe that empathy matters — which is why they are leading Penn State's "Empathy Project."

For about three years, the Empathy Project has sought to teach teenagers and young adults empathy and all that comes with it. It started in Ireland and came to Penn State about a year and a half ago.

The project was the brainchild of Brennan and Pat Dolan. Brennan serves as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization chair in community, leadership and youth development at Penn State, while Dolan is the UNESCO chair at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Berardi, a UNESCO graduate fellow, came along later in the process. She said though the program educates young adults, the Empathy Project was originally just meant for high school students.

Currently, there are two versions of the program — one that educates students ages 14-18 and another for college students aged 18-25.

Berardi is responsible for training high school teachers and counselors how to go about teaching the course.

The project consists of a four-week, non-credit course designed as an empathy education program made to dispel the myth that empathy is just “giving out hugs,” as Brennan put it.

Brennan said he has found that the more empathy a person has, the better they do in school, the higher their academic ceiling can go and the better person they are.

“We wanted to make sure that [empathy education] was pushed through the school system,” Brennan said. “There aren’t many education programs for it. [People] kind of assume that good people have empathy and bad people don’t.”

Brennan noted that “almost all” empathy education programs are geared toward young children in early elementary school. Brennan said this is part of the reason he and Dolan founded the Empathy Project.

The trio of Brennan, Berardi and Dolan worked together to design the program’s curriculum, make evaluations and determine the impact it had.

“Our goal is to teach empathy to every young adult in the world,” Berardi said.

Berardi also said the curriculum of the program is based around evidence and literature. It contains activities that make the students see how empathy is present in their lives.

“We want to get people thinking about empathy and how it relates to their lives,” Berardi said. “And also how you can apply empathy to climate change or social justice issues.”

Relating the class to current events is a common practice of the course. Berardi said one of her lessons focused on the burning of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. She has been working on an online course that can encompass the current coronavirus pandemic.

One of the points Brennan and his colleagues try to stress is the idea that empathy is different than sympathy.

“Sympathy is good, you should feel bad for people — but empathy is that and then some more,” Brennan said. “It’s not only putting yourself in someone’s shoes, but acting on their behalf.”

The program encompasses activities and practices that allow participants to see what other people are going through, understand it, remove their judgement from the equation and then act on it. The students are also encouraged to keep a journal tracking their thought patterns.

According to Berardi, there are four components of empathy that relate to the course.

The first is the definition of empathy because “in order to fix anything, you have to be able to define it," according to Berardi.

The second aspect is the ability to recognize someone else’s emotions. A few of the activities embedded in the course give students the ability to work on this.

The third aspect is “the ability and desire to understand the emotions.” Berardi said that while you may see someone expressing that they are happy, you might not necessarily understand why.

The fourth and final part of the equation is realizing that other people’s emotions aren’t your own. Separating your own opinions is vital to the process.

Through the Empathy Project, Brennan said he has seen an increase in civic engagement and young adults realizing their roles in the community. According to Brennan, these former students are willing to help and defend others.

Brennan hopes that in the long term, the project will cause a decrease in bullying and violence. Another long term goal is to change the way people learn so they retain information better.

For Berardi, the most surprising impact of the project was the relationships she was able to form with her students.

Berardi said students have given her handwritten thank you notes and others have reached out for additional advising and support.

“It’s so cool to be able to make that deep connection,” Berardi said. “I had a student say, ‘In a place as big as Penn State, it’s awesome that there are others who think just like me.’”

Ally Yuscavagi took the course recently. Yuscavagi (senior-rehabilitation and human services) found out about the Empathy Project through an email sent out by someone in her college.

“I realized when I was reading it that it would benefit me in what I want to do career-wise,” Yuscavagi said.

Yuscavagi described her time in the course as “fantastic” and remembered it as a “really rewarding experience.”

The fact that the course is voluntary is something Yuscavagi finds very special.

“It wasn’t a gen ed where people just wanted to get through it,” Yuscavagi said. “All of us were interested in seeing how we could improve.”

Yuscavagi said the biggest lesson she learned was the importance of listening to others.

“Having somebody try to understand what you are going through and not fix it, and just listen is something we don’t do enough,” Yuscavagi said.

