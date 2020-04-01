As the number of coronavirus-related deaths increases, economic fear regarding the impact of the disease is swelling, too.

Edward E. Babcock, a professor of business in the accounting department in the Smeal College of Business, said families, students and community members need to stay home in order to reduce uncertainty within the stock market.

“In the midst of a storm, you don’t go outside,” Babcock said. “You get in the basement and hope for the best,” citing the need for people to stay home and take this pandemic seriously.

President Donald Trump previously expressed hope that by Easter, the country and its economy would return to order. However, Babcock said the markets will not return to normalcy that quickly.

People should think about the markets and what we are experiencing, which hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression in terms of “FUD”: fear, uncertainty and doubt, according to Babcock.

“Markets run from ‘FUD.’ They hate it,” Babcock said. “But, fear is a natural human reaction.”

The stimulus package will provide some sense of stability, mitigating a fraction of nationwide fear, he said.

However, according to Barry Ickes, Smeal department head of economics, the bipartisan $2 trillion economic relief plan does not include money for more coronavirus testing, which is something that could help the economy.

“The stock market may stabilize fairly soon,” Ickes said. “Prices can adjust to reflect the stock market — it reacts quicker than does the economy."

Investors can sell and prices drop, he added.

Bad news is reflected in stock markets rapidly, according to Ickes. And the pessimism shown throughout the country has driven that news.

The uncertainty in America right now is another factor of what is dictating the flow — and the plummet — of the stock market.

RELATED

+3 Penn State students face unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic As businesses across Pennsylvania close or adjust their hours due to the spread of the coron…

“Uncertainty is not conducive to stock market returns — if people are uncertain, people will not buy stocks,” he said.

According to Henock Louis, a Smeal professor and chair of accounting, it will only be until the virus is gone when the economy will return to a state of stability.

The markets are predicted to recover soon — or as soon as the anticipated time when the health crisis is over. However, the economy usually lags behind the stability of the stock market, Louis said.

“The stock market always tries to anticipate the economy,” he said. “There will be little damage to the economy in the long run if the health crisis is resolved promptly. But that will be based on the severity of the coronavirus.”

Additionally, Babcock said that another cause of fear is the constant coverage of the coronavirus from news outlets.

“People start to get fixated on the news and every channel has a different perspective,” Babcock said. “News has a way of exacerbating the notion of fear in the midst of uncertainty. It is in these times that it is prudent to take a long term view recognizing the present is not the permanent and trusting in the end we can emerge better if we can look to the opportunity in the midst of the adversity.”