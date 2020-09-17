Matt Taibbi, Rolling Stone columnist and author of four New York Times bestselling books, spoke during a virtual lecture sponsored by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy and the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

He discussed the history of the changing dynamic between news media and corporate commercial interests.

Taibbi, who has worked as a journalist throughout the last thirty years, argued that changes in the structure of the business of the news media has resulted in a modern news business which is, “essentially selling division.”

He traced the history of the modern news era from Lowell Thomas, who appeared on the first television news broadcast in 1939, to popular debate television programs such as Crossfire in the 1980s, to the 24 hour news media cycle in the 1990s.

Where other news outlets such as MSNBC, CBS and NBC continued to vie for the same demographic’s attention, Taibbi said Fox began a more concerted effort to reach older and more conservative Americans in the early 1990s.

In order to keep their audience’s attention, Taibbi said they began to stream alarming news stories which would validate their worldview.

“They used dramatic techniques to turn these real-life people into villains,” Taibbi said.

Taibbi explained the shift with Fox presenting figures as “cardboard caricatures of bad guys and good guys,” particularly with the Clinton administration and the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

This new “formula,” Taibbi said, was extremely successful and generated more viewers.

Moreover, the previous norm of detached and objective journalism in the news media began to recede and outlets began a “sorting process,” to reflect partisan views on various political issues.

As a reporter who was on the campaign trail in the summer of 2015, Taibbi said that this “demographic splitting” in the news was exacerbated with news outlet’s increasing coverage of Donald Trump.

“Trump is basically the perfect modern media product,” Taibbi said.

Taibbi ultimately argues that today, the news landscape has been split by corporate outlets that are either pro-Trump or anti-Trump,

“It didn’t matter what you said about Donald Trump,” Taibbi said. “Whatever you wrote about him got tons and tons of clicks.”

This means that today, news outlets — regardless of their portrayal of Trump — continue to financially benefit from using his image and “relentlessly feed[ing]” their audiences stories which will reinforce their individualized news experiences, according to Taibbi.

As a parting thought, Taibbi wanted audiences to understand that news media is a consumer product comparable to Twinkies and cigarettes.

“Just as cigarettes or Twinkies can be bad for you, the news can also be bad for you,” Taibbi said.

