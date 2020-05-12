Penn State announced it will release changes to the university’s official mobile app, Penn State Go, on May 13 to provide information specific to each commonwealth campus.

According to Penn State News, these changes will allow students to select the commonwealth campus they attend via the “change app experience” button in the app.

In doing so, users will have access to updates specific to the selected commonwealth campus — including information regarding events, dining options, current news and safety.

Penn State Go will also be introducing GPS location technology to send users a notification when they are approaching one of the commonwealth campus locations, as well as provide applicable information for each location.

The Penn State Go app was created in January and allows students access to Canvas, their university email accounts, campus maps, LionPATH, LionCash+, library services, Starfish and several other resources.

Students can download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign in with their Penn State ID.