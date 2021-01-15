In 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated after his role as a pioneer in the civil rights movement. To honor his legacy, Penn State’s Forum on Black Affairs hosted “Project 1972: A Conversation with Our Elders” on Friday, Jan. 15 — King’s birthday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration was not able to gather in person. Ultimately, the event was held on Zoom in partnership with Penn State World Campus Student Affairs.

Penn State President Eric Barron, joined by wife Molly Barron, gave the welcoming remarks for the event.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a great leader, and he catalyzed remarkable change,” Barron said. “Today, our worries are much worse.”

Barron shared his experience with the King family when he was a teenager. He said his family attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. served, and he had the opportunity to be taught by King's family members.

“I saw so clearly the power of this man,” Barron said.

Following Barron’s introduction, Jeffrey Lampkin and the Francis Marion University Young, Gifted, and Black Choir performed the Black national anthem.

The virtual panel discussion included members of Penn State’s faculty and staff who taught at the university during the height of the civil rights movement. Other panelists were part of Penn State’s class of 1972 across the various campuses. The alumni in attendance were in their first year in 1969, the year King was assassinated.

“I remember visiting the main campus, and there were approximately 250 Black students out of about 25,000 undergraduate students,” panelist Barry Reddish said.

Reddish was one of the founding members of Penn State Brandywine’s Black Student League. He said Black students only represented about 1% of the university’s population, so the first initiative of the Black Student League was to start recruiting more Black students.

As the panelists elaborated on their experiences, many said they related to a “sense of togetherness" among the Black community.

Denita Renee Wright Watson, who attended Penn State University in 1991, said she still felt a similar bond to every Black student she encountered on campus.

“It struck me that all Black students — regardless if we knew each other or not — we all gave each other the customary nod,” Watson said. “It just made me feel so welcome.”

A few panelists, such as Selma Harrison, said they did not experience intentional racism while on campus as a student.

“The racial ideology was more subtle and covert,” Harrison said. “I did have a white roommate in 1970, and I would wake up and see her staring at me.”

Panelist Earl Merritt said different colleges on campus progressed at different rates. Merritt said he remembers Penn State’s agricultural program taking the lead in responsiveness of recruiting and including Black students.

According to the panelists, the response to King's assisination differed depending on the campus. For some, the reaction resulted in protests while other campuses treated the day like normal.

For the past several decades, FOBA has invited the Penn State community to help commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a weeklong series of events.

Following the virtual panel discussion, Penn State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee will host "Day of Service" on Jan. 18 and a debate series on Jan. 19. On Jan. 20, the university will host Michelle Alexander, author of "The New Jim Crow," for a virtual discussion. Student organizations will showcase creative works with a discussion about art and activism on Jan. 21.

Each event focuses on this year’s theme: “Radical Revolution: Speaking the Language of the Unheard.”

“It’s been a very challenging year in every way that I can think of,” Barron said. “Let’s return to what Dr. King said. He said, ‘I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.'"

