Anxiety is a natural response to stressful situations, experienced by many college students given their arduous schedule filled with classes, exams and extracurricular activities.

Recently, Penn State professor of psychology and psychiatry Michelle Newman proposed a new theory founded on the basis of “relaxation-induced anxiety,” a phenomenon which states that naturally anxious people prefer to reside in a state of higher anxiety elicited through worry than those without an anxiety disorder.

Several years ago, Newman said she found herself pondering a fundamental question —“Why do people worry?”

According to Newman, worrying only serves to increase anxiety and discomfort in an individual — and the outcome people are worried about isn’t guaranteed to happen.

Newman said individuals who worry often report that worrying over the worst possible outcome helps them prepare in a way that minimizes the impact of the actual outcome.

“If you imagine the worst thing and you’re prepared that that could happen, people have the idea that [the worrying] will help ease the blow if the worst outcome does happen,” Newman said.

Historically, she said clinical psychology purported the idea that worry enabled avoidance of negative emotion. However, Newman disagreed.

She became interested in the role of worry in one’s life and designed a study to explore its role in individuals diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and those without the disorder.

For the study, Newman told two groups of undergraduate student participants to worry before showing them a clip from a film designed to elicit fear. After watching the film participants were asked to rank the degree to which they believed the worry helped them while watching the film.

The experiment was repeated, and participants were told to relax before watching the film instead.

To ensure that participants were worrying in the first experiment and relaxing in the second, her team taught participants how to relax and introduced manipulation checks in the form of questionnaires to assess each participant's level of relaxation and worry.

Neman said participants experienced a smaller increase or no increase in negative emotion when they worried before watching the film because their level of anxiety was already high from worrying.

For the second trial, when participants were told to relax before the film, they experienced a much larger increase in negative emotion compared to levels immediately before watching the film and after the film.

“For everybody, worry enables avoidance of a negative contrast in emotion, meaning that your anxiety increases less,” Newman said.

Newman said they performed a subsequent study in which they asked participants to compare worrying versus relaxing before watching the film and determine which one helped them cope with the film more effectively.

“We got a complete crossover effect,” Newman said. “People who didn’t have generalized anxiety disorder said relaxation helped them cope with the video significantly more than worrying even though their actual reaction to relaxation was the same [as people with generalized anxiety disorder].”

On the other hand, participants with generalized anxiety disorder reported that worrying beforehand helped them cope with the film more than relaxation.

“So they actually preferred to worry and feel negatively than people without a disorder,” Newman said.

From this, Newman concluded worrying enables avoidance of negative contrast for everyone. However, only people with generalized anxiety disorder fear the negative contrast.

“We think that people who are prone toward contrast avoidance are also uncomfortable with being okay or feeling good too long,” Newman said. “That’s why we proposed this concept of relaxation-induced anxiety.”

Newman explained that relaxation-induced anxiety is the idea that some individuals become more stressed when they try and relax.

Newman said she believes the pattern of worrying before an event is a learned behavior developed as a coping mechanism. The pattern, however, is maladaptive as seen by the long-term health problems caused by worrying — including cardiovascular failure.

“A lot of people also believe that being more anxious helps them be more goal-oriented and get stuff done,” Newman said.

The first step toward changing this thought pattern is recognizing when one is worrying and acknowledging that worrying does not help prepare for an event.

Newman said most people without an anxiety disorder are able to cope with a larger contrast in emotion than people with an anxiety disorder.

“They trust themselves that they’ll be able to cope,” Newman said. “Most normative people only worry about things that are probable or that are imminent.”

Hanjoo Kim, a graduate student, performed a similar study with participants diagnosed with depression.

Kim began working with Newman in 2012 as part of his master’s project focused on the concept of contrast avoidance.

His study found that when people with depression felt sad before watching a sad film, they reported the sadness felt before the film as helpful when dealing with the sadness experienced during the film.

“The results were specific to the emotion that you would expect to occur within the disorder,” Newman said.

An important distinction between these studies was the process of worrying versus ruminating.

Rumination is the “perseverative thought process that focuses on something that already happened,” Newman said. Rumination is typical of people with depression.

Consequently, rumination typically induces a sad emotion, whereas worrying induces an anxious emotion. Rumination and worry can occur independent of each other or they can coexist.

Through his work with Newman, Kim helped collect data, design the study, write the initial proposal draft and supervise undergraduate assistants helping to run the study.

Moving forward, Kim said he believes decreasing the sensitivity to contrast avoidance will help decrease relaxation-induced anxiety.

“The next step is figuring out how to reduce relaxation-induced anxiety because contrast avoidance serves as a link between anxiety and relaxation-induced anxiety,” Kim said.

In order to begin desensitizing individuals, Kim said it is important for them to experience the full emotional contrast as many times as possible in order to habituate them to the significant change in emotion over a short period of time.

An example of this process would include asking an individual to engage in relaxation training before asking them to think about the worst case scenario for a given event.

The hope is that by repeating this contrast, the individual will begin to desensitize to emotional contrast and reduce their worrying before a stressful event.

For individuals prone to anxiety or with an anxiety disorder, techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help restructure the thought pattern to a more sustainable process.

CBT is a form of cognitive restructuring where the thought is examined from multiple perspectives — asking the individual how the thought is helpful and the likelihood the thought will actually come true.

There are two types of relaxation treatments — diaphragmatic, or deep breathing, and progressive muscle relaxation — classified under CBT called applied relaxation training.

Dharma Lions, a club at Penn State focused on meditation, offers a safe space for students, community members and faculty to practice guided meditation.

According to Sara Davis, a previous Penn State graduate student and active member of Dharma Lions, meditation practice can result in a reduction in anxiety levels and clarity with bodily awareness and sensations.

“I think that the reason [meditation] causes reduced anxiety levels is because you have some space between what you’re feeling and observing what you’re feeling,” Davis said.

She said anxiety can overpower one’s being at times, and meditation provides a space to hold the anxiety and observe it, rather than becoming and reacting to it.

“Meditation for me has evolved in a lot of ways,” Davis said. “Approaching a meditation, it’s not about what’s going to happen afterwards. It’s just a byproduct that you feel more centered, you feel more grounded, you feel less stressed about the future or worried about the past.”

Each group begins with a meditation which includes body awareness and an awareness of the present moment through invitations to notice sounds, sensations, feelings and thoughts with curiosity.

Davis described the body scan as an opportunity to spend time with one’s body in an effort to notice certain bodily sensations and acknowledge the reactions to those sensations without judgment.

While the group practices multiple types of meditation, Davis said her style of meditation is mindfulness-focused, inviting participants to observe themselves and their surroundings.

Following each meditation, the group holds a discussion where they compare experiences, practice listening and mindful speaking.

“It’s a really good community,” Davis said. “It’s really nice to talk to different people because we all bring different perspectives to the discussion.”

