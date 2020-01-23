Year, hometown, major — pronouns.

When getting to know the faces that occupy their classrooms during the first week of classes, some Penn State instructors are making a point to ask students for their preferred pronouns.

Rachael Bishop, a graduate student who teaches CAS 100, said fostering a welcome environment for students is part of an instructor’s job. During the first week of class, Bishop familiarizes herself with students by asking them to complete information sheets, which include both their preferred name and pronouns.

“Asking students for their preferred pronouns communicates the instructor’s desire to respect, include and accept people of all identities,” Bishop said. “I ask students for their preferred pronouns and preferred name so that I can talk with them, and their classmates can talk with them, in a way that validates their identity.”

Bishop said she revises her roster with these adjustments and tries to use students’ preferred pronouns during classroom discussions so other students can respect their peers as well.

In doing this, Bishop said she feels that she is able to improve her ability to teach CAS 100 by pushing the class’s learning objectives for students to “cultivate a recognition of and appreciation for their public selves.” Because the course is founded on public speaking, students’ performances depend heavily on self-confidence.

“I strive to help students feel empowered in their speeches and in their everyday communication,” Bishop said. “A crucial component of celebrating everyone’s identities, beliefs and perspectives is cultivating a safe classroom climate.”

Bishop said her class is filled with a variety of diverse perspectives, experiences and conversations that enable students to accept other people’s differences.

The key to a welcoming classroom, Bishop said, isn’t necessarily students relating to their peers’ various experiences, but in acknowledging those experiences as being different, but equally valid.

Joshua Inwood, associate professor in the Department of Geography, has been a professor for 12 years and began asking students for their preferred pronouns three years ago. Inwood said he wasn’t pressured or told to start asking, but instead felt like it became a necessity due to academia’s changing landscapes.

“I think the university community is changing and it’s something that both students and faculty were talking about it,” Inwood said. “I certainly want to be respectful of students — who they are and the space they’re in — so it just made sense to add that bit in.”

Inwood said adjusting to the changing culture of those who study within the university’s walls and “changing with the times” is part of being a professor. According to Inwood, this isn’t a bad thing because it allows students to become more accepting of the various identities that occupy their classrooms.

When reviewing the syllabus on the first day of class, Inwood mentions the topic of preferred pronouns and asks students to let him know if they have a pronoun “that doesn’t fit the historic definition of the male-female binary.”

He said he does his best to not make a big deal of the matter, while ensuring the opportunity is there for students who seek it.

Inwood is in Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute, a research organization committed to seeking solutions for ethical and social problems. He said the topic of asking students for their preferred pronouns is a point of conversation among many faculty members in the organization, as it comes down to ethics.

“It’s just being a respectful human being to another human being,” Inwood said.

To students, “sylly week” often means a lax workload and increased free time, while professors finalize the curriculum and try to get to know those enrolled in their classes.

For Christina Cook, an assistant teaching professor in the Department of English, this preparation entails reading the notecards she hands out on the first day of class to get to know her students.

Cook asks students to write down basic information, including their preferred pronouns, “because students who present as a male may not identify as a male and students who present as a female may not identify as a female.”

“I want to be sure that I’m addressing them in a way that aligns with how they self-identify,” Cook said. “I do this out of a deep respect for the individuality of my students and a strong desire — I actually consider it my responsibility — to support them on their life path in any way I can.”

The matter goes beyond the support of individual students, as it validates the existence of an entire marginalized community, according to Cook.

“On another level, I am a steadfast LGBTQ ally,” Cook said, “and feel compelled to do my part in fostering a culture of awareness and respect in my classroom and across the university.”