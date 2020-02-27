A pair of Columbia University professors will share their research about what college students want in a sexual experience and how sexual assault can be translated and misunderstood to be sexual encounters.

Jennifer Hirsch, professor of sociomedical sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health, and Shamus Khan, professor of sociology and chair of Columbia's sociology department, will discuss their book, “Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus.” Their work is based on the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT) study that was co-directed by Hirsch and Claude Ann Mellins, a clinical psychologist at Columbia.

The book highlights concepts that explain sexual projects, citizenship and geographies. The authors suggest how to help reduce sexual assault on college campuses through discussion with students, parents, school administrators, policymakers and the general public.

As a broader part of the SHIFT project, Hirsch and Khan interviewed 150 and surveyed over 1,600 undergraduate students about their histories, relationships, sexual experiences and experiences with assault.

The talk is free to the public and will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

The event is sponsored by Penn State’s Population Research Institute; the Gender Equity Center; the Criminal Justice Research Center; Departments of Sociology and Criminology, and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies; and the Social Science Research Institute.