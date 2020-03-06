Greg Kelly is the first-ever Penn State faculty member to be elected to the National Academy of Education (NAE), according to a Penn State news release.

Kelly, senior associate dean for research, outreach and technology and distinguished professor in the College of Education, was one of 15 people to be inducted to the NAE in 2020.

In his research, Kelly focuses on making science and engineering more accessible to K-12 students.

The NAE aims to advance education research and its use in policy. Kelly will be formally inducted into the NAE at its annual meeting in November, according to the release.

Kelly became a professor in the College of Education in 2004 and was named senior associate dean for research, outreach and technology in 2018.