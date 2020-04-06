Penn State announced that the university will hold a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020, according to a letter Penn State President Eric Barron sent to seniors on Monday.

It is unclear what a “virtual ceremony” entails, but Barron said in the letter that more details “regarding logistics and specifics” of the ceremony will be shared this week.

The ceremony will recognize and honor all Penn State undergraduate and graduate students graduating in spring 2020.

In addition to this ceremony, individual campuses and colleges are planning “complementary events” to honor their students at those campuses, the letter says.

Barron said in the letter that more information will be sent to seniors that includes “important information” including a web address for the ceremony.

The in-person ceremony was postponed when Penn State made the decision to cancel all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

