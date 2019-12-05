When Jilianne Cady travelled to Macau, a palm reader ironically told her “you’re very bad at gambling, don’t ever gamble.”

Her visit to Macau, a small region close to Hong Kong, was one of many trips she has been able to take as the president of the Casino Management Club at Penn State.

As a student who grew up in a religious family which banned gambling paraphernalia of all kinds, Cady’s interest in the casino industry is not fueled by her interest in gambling so much as the ability to serve and provide people with memorable experiences.

Cady herself does not even gamble, and emphasized the importance of moderation for those who do.

Although the majority of the Casino Club’s members are hospitality management majors, the club itself is open to all.

Seeing as the club primarily revolves around gaining active experience in the industry with out-of-state trips, students who wish to join must first take introductory classes on casino management. There, students learn the ins and outs of games including Blackjack, craps and roulette so as to establish a credible foundation onto which they can expand their experience within the casino industry.

For Cady (senior-hospitality management), the real highlight of being in the club is being able to offer students interested in pursuing careers in the industry a chance to visit iconic Las Vegas casinos — including Caesar’s properties and the MGM Bellagio Resort — and personally interact with executives who might one day be their bosses,

“We’ve gotten to have tours of the security rooms and we’ve gotten to see the inner workings of the Bellagio fountain, which is very popular in Vegas. We’ve gotten to [see] the $10,000 a night rooms… we just got to go in and look around and they kind of just set us free for a little bit,” Cady said. “We got to see a tour of the T-Mobile Arena out there… and we got to talk to them about upcoming projects, things that aren’t really in the news yet, how the companies are doing, how they handle tough problems.”

Being able to personally communicate with these executives provides members such as Kaylyn Simpson the ability to not only interact with Penn State alumni in these locations, but also pursue internships and eventually careers within the industry themselves.

Through meeting Cassie Miller, who works in slot marketing at the Bellagio, Simpson (junior-hospitality management) was able to arrange an interview for a potential internship position over the summer.

Students, in some instances, are also able to gain experience from traveling abroad. When comparing her experiences in the United States to those abroad, Cady emphasized that the difference in casino industries was the result of underlying cultural differences.

“In Macau, gambling is a very, very serious game, so they don’t have alcohol in there, no one smokes on the floor — it’s only milk and tea,” Cady said. “They gamble such high amounts of money and it's such a very serious game of skill that they don’t have room for all of those other things — where in Vegas, it’s like whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and a totally different kind of culture.”

In the United States, and particularly in Las Vegas, the casino industry is usually cast in a negative light due to its dark past. However, the club’s treasurer, Matt Porr, as well as other members, emphasized the casino industry is no more exploitative than any other.

“These companies provide an abundance of resources for people who may have a gambling problem,” Porr said. “The sole purpose of the casino is for entertainment, not to take advantage of people… It is unfair to cast a narrative of ill-morality on the casino industry. There are many industries that can have a negative impact on people, but with as everything, it’s best in moderation.”