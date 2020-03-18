At no point in the modern history of Penn State had the commencement ceremony held at the end of a semester ever been postponed or canceled.

However, on Wednesday the university announced that classes would be online for the rest of the spring semester and that commencement will be postponed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Penn State seniors are not too happy about their last semester of college and commencement ceremony that they’ve worked toward for years getting ripped out from underneath them.

Ashley Csordos said she is “honestly devastated” at the news, and that it’s hard for her to “accept that it’s really over.”

“I’ve worked so hard for four years to be able to walk across that stage and hear my name called with my family and friends supporting me,” Csordos (senior-labor and employment relations) said. “I feel like something that has seemed so close was just pulled away from me.”

Though Csordos does agree with the university’s decision in an effort to protect the health of its community, she said she does not agree with the speed that the decision was made in, saying the university “jumped the gun.”

“We have no idea what this situation will look like in a few weeks. I think Penn State jumped the gun in making a decision and should’ve been more patient,” Csordos said.

Sarah Jensen is upset that the graduating class will not get to have the big “last moments” that come with commencement, like taking pictures at the Nittany Lion Shrine and celebrating at their favorite restaurants and bars.

“I’m upset I’ll never have these last moments and will return as an alumni and never as a student. I’m upset that I will not have the opportunity for a proper goodbye to everyone who made my college years amazing and never be in a real classroom again,” Jensen (senior-nursing) said.

She said she understands the university’s decision, but it “does not make it any easier” on graduating seniors.

“Although this is my last semester, I will definitely be returning to Penn State someday when all of this is over and get the ending all seniors deserve,” Jensen said.

Umut Alptekin is an international student set to graduate this spring. He said the ceremony being postponed is “unbelievably sad,” as his parents in Turkey and brother in Texas planned to attend.

He is also frustrated that the university has not released a solid plan in terms of what’s next, such as a date for a possible alternative ceremony. This is preventing Alptekin (senior-mechanical engineering) from “working on a plan B.”

He will stay in State College until August, so he could possibly attend an alternative ceremony, but is concerned for other students who aren't in a situation like him.

“I am somewhat flexible, but not everyone is in my situation. I think the ceremony will be ruined for a lot of students,” Alptekin said.

Abby Cowser said that she is “insanely disappointed” at commencement being postponed and that she is sad she won’t get to celebrate her four years of hard work with her family in that way.

“We work hard all four years to have our moment of walking across the stage. I am also sad that I might not be able to share this moment with my family in the same way we originally planned,” Cowser (senior-architectural engineering) said.

Cowser said she’s “more sad than frustrated” at the university’s decision, saying that she does understand the need to postpone.

Madison Lazeration said that she was “beginning to expect” the news, but is saddened by it nonetheless.

“It really upsets me to think about the fact that I may not receive that one real monument of recognition for graduating that we all deserve,” Lazeration (senior-chemistry) said. “I know that my family is upset as well, because they weren’t there in person to see me through college, so it would have been nice for them to see that ending moment symbolizing that I got through it and made it to the end where I can receive my diploma.”

She hopes that Penn State will be able to hold a commencement ceremony eventually once things clear up. Having the ceremony virtually or not at all just “wouldn’t be the same” to Lazeration.

Alexander Roker said that while commencement is a tradition that most college graduates get to partake in, he doesn’t think the university “had much of a choice.”

“Graduation is probably the most high traffic weekend on campus, parents have to book their hotels months and months in advance, this was a decision that had to be made,” Roker (senior-advertising) said. “There is not a question in my mind the university made the right call in canceling the rest of the semester and postponing graduation. It was really out of their hands.

Roker said he has a hard time believing, even though the university is calling it a “postponement,” that any kind of ceremony will occur as it traditionally does, citing people’s summer schedules and the sheer amount of people who would want to attend.

He said that though he’s “not particularly saddened” by the lack of a commencement ceremony, he is upset about classes being moved online and the fact that he never got the closure he desired.

“As a senior, it is very hard to come to terms with this year being cut short. It hasn’t fully hit me yet," Roker said. "There’s nothing quite like college and there’s nothing quite like Penn State. It feels so unfair that our journey has to end in this manner, where we didn’t know our last days were our last."

Vanshika Agarwal didn’t attend her high school graduation, so having her college commencement ceremony is “incredibly important” to her, explaining that she is “very hurt and worried” by the postponement.

“I do support the decision to postpone, but I would staunchly disagree with any sort of canceling or virtualization. I don’t care if I graduate in June, or August, or even December instead, but I need to walk across a stage with a cap and gown. I can’t face the idea of it not happening,” Agarwal (senior-management and marketing) said.

She is also frustrated that her senior year was “cut short” and that she did not get to properly say goodbyes with friends, but understands the “dire importance” of flattening the curve to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Despite this, Agarwal said that there is still a part of her that is “irrationally hurt” by the whole situation.

Though many students are mulling over intense feelings of sadness and frustration at the announcement, others are attempting to look more on the bright side of things.

Diana Weidner said things are going to be “untraditional” now, but to her, that doesn’t make finishing up undergraduate studies “any less special.”

“I think it's very easy to get sad or frustrated when things don't go routine or as planned, but I think this serves as a very good lesson that we should all practice our ability to expect the unexpected,” Weidner (senior-communications arts and sciences) said. “Change is something we can depend on, why not find ways we can celebrate it?”

Sarah Gross said though she is sad about the postponement, she “can’t let her disappointment overshadow the gravity of the situation we’re currently in.”

She said she understands and supports the university’s decision, and that this situation is an opportunity to be strong for each other as a community.

“People's health should always be the top priority, and Penn State is doing everything possible to ensure that.” Gross (senior-biology) said. “The Penn State community must come together and remember that situations like this serve as a great reminder as to what it means when we say ‘We Are.’”

Chris Pitino also shares Gross’s sentiment of needing to come together both as a community and as a senior class.

“I think we need to be very compassionate toward one another — no one likes this, who would? It’s affecting all of us negatively, we just happened to get hit during one of our milestones. That’s not bittersweet like graduations are intended to be. It’s sour and a lot of people are just mulling over that feeling,” Pitino (senior-criminology) said. “We are hurting right now, [but] we are understanding of the situation at hand, and we still are Penn State.”