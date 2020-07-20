In mid-March, college students were caught off guard when campuses across the country began closing for the spring semester due to a then-unfamiliar term — the coronavirus.

Penn State was one of the last schools to switch its three-week hiatus to a fully online semester. Now, it’s almost the end of July, and there’s uncertainty as to whether a return to campus will run smoothly.

Over the past several months, students have been quarantining, social distancing, wearing masks and worrying about the future. The period from March to today has been anything but typical, especially in terms of mental health.

Dr. Michelle Newman, a licensed clinical psychologist and professor of psychology and psychiatry at Penn State, was the primary investigator of a study regarding the impact of the coronavirus on the mental health of college students across the United States.

Approximately 4,000 students were surveyed for the study last fall, prior to the outbreak, and 4,000 more were surveyed this spring starting in March.

Newman said the study found three main mental health problems that increased from a pre- to post-coronavirus world in college students — major depressive disorder, alcohol use disorders and certain eating disorders.

“The alcohol use disorder was interesting to me because I would’ve thought that if they were going home with their parents and not with friends, then it would’ve gone down because of access [to alcohol],” Newman said. “Maybe some people are drinking to cope with the depression and the social isolation.”

RELATED

Newman attributes the increase in eating disorders to students' proximities to their home refrigerators and less structured eating schedules, which more individuals might have had in a college setting.

However, the study also found that other mental health problems decreased in college students following the onset of the coronavirus — including social anxiety disorders, panic disorders, post traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

Newman explained that social experiences occur less often in a quarantine setting, so social anxiety in college students decreasing makes sense.

The study also found various mental health problems that saw no change, such as generalized anxiety disorder and insomnia.

“I know a lot of people who have been really freaked out and anxious about [the coronavirus] constantly,” Newman said.

She said anxiety comes into play when the individual is the economic support system for a family, or when the individual is at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

First and second year college students are not as worried about the long-term effects of virus, according to the study.

Dr. Ben Locke, senior director of Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services, said the most frequent suffering during this time is grief and loss — which could come from knowing someone who died due to the coronavirus, and then being unable to attend their memorial service.

“One of the biggest challenges in Penn State that we’re coping with is uncertainty,” Locke said. “Anxiety is a normal and really healthy reaction to uncertainty… unless it is chronic or causing problems.”

Locke said the demand for CAPS services decreased when the transition to online therapy was made, and it will be hard to understand the true mental health effects of the pandemic until at least the fall.

“Toward the end of this semester, [CAPS] saw a rise in academic distress and family distress,” Locke said. “The idea that we’re going to know exactly what has changed with prevalence in two weeks or two months is probably not the case.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students discuss how physical disabilities impact their remote learning experiences Many students majoring in arts or sciences have complained that their subjects can’t really …

Dr. Kate Staley, a licensed psychologist and the assistant director of community education and outreach at CAPS, believes there has been an increase in anxiety and depression across the country due to the pandemic.

“An unwanted transition has a lot of ongoing anxiety with it,” Staley said. “Pandemics impact societies on a macro level [because] humans are not good at dealing with ongoing uncertainty. If anyone had an end date, we’d be able to pace ourselves.”

She said it has been hard for individuals to realize they can’t make much of a plan for the future amid the uncertainty.

The “COVID Response Tracking Study,” conducted by National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, found that only 14% of American adults say they’re "very happy."

In the past 50 years, this percentage has never dropped below 39%, according to the study.

Staley believes quarantine has been extremely hard for students who didn’t expect to be living with their parents again, as well as those who found acceptance at college and not at home.

“[Maybe students have] come out at college but not at home,” Staley said. “Those are the students I think about in terms of how they are functioning during this time.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Brian Patchcoski, the director for Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, spoke about the “marginalization and health disparity” within the LGBTQ community as a result of the virus.

“We know that from the various health disparities that we see in LGBTQ communities that the risk, and most likely the vulnerability, of those in the LGBTQ community to COVID-19 [is heightened],” Patchcoski said.

He added that there are higher rates of tobacco use, HIV and cancer in the LGBTQ community — rates that increase in those with weakened immune systems.

Another challenge for LGBTQ community members was the cancellations of Pride Month events.

“Most of the pride celebrations did not happen,” Patchcoski said. “It’s really hard when there isn’t really a community to go to if someone needs support right now.”

Patchcoski said the pandemic has taken a “heavy toll” on those who might have had to go back into the closet at home, as well as those whose transitions hadn’t been public at home in terms of pronouns and preferred names.

Newman advises students to reach out to people you might not have talked to in a while and to exercise.

“Social interaction and social engagement and scheduling is really important to mental health,” Newman said. “Get outside if you can, even if you live in a major city.”