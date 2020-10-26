For many students, group projects can be a nightmare — but the creators of Crabs State College have proven to be the anomaly, making a business for themselves by selling crabs and other related dishes.

A little over two weeks ago, students in Engineering 407: Tech Entrepreneur class were assigned to make $600 in less than a month, leading to the start of the project.

Though the first week was a bit slow, orders have grown every week, according to Emma Snelling, the leader of the Crabs State College operation.

The team took to social media and networking through friends. Suddenly, orders began flooding in, and Crabs State College is quickly gaining traction and notoriety from its patrons and Instagram supporters.

Braden Heisler said every member of the group has an engineering leadership development minor — the reason they’re all in the class.

The entrepreneurial-like minor created challenges for the group members, but the food service-based business has persevered, and group members have been encouraging one another despite it being a “hectic” environment, according to Heisler (junior-industrial engineering).

“Emma is running with it and doing great things,” Heisler said. “Just being able to coordinate things is a little difficult in Zoom, but [as a group we’re] making it work. We’ve kind of established a good communication base.”

Multiple collaborators on the project, including Heisler, described Snelling (junior-mechanical engineering) as extremely hard working and dedicated to the business.

Snelling said she was inspired by her home state of Maryland to bring crabs to State College, as there are little establishments that would or could sell fresh seafood in central Pennsylvania.

Driving home every few days to pick up fresh products, Snelling said her main goal is to create products customers are willing to return to the business for, as she is vividly aware that especially during a pandemic, it is difficult to get a tasty meal at a reasonable price.

“I keep telling my friends, a dead animal is ruling my life right now,” Snelling joked.

Working in food-related service since she was 14 years old, Snelling has built upon her knowledge of the business in order to develop Crabs State College.

Collaborating with her father at home, Snelling also discussed how the business has impacted her life in more ways than one in such a short time.

“I think when I told [my dad] about this, he was really excited, and it really struck a new level for me [in] my relationship with my dad, because this is someone that I can count on,” Snelling said. “He’s just always there and willing to help me. He literally stayed up until 3 a.m. to make food with me.”

Support has been flooding in for the class-project-turned-small-business, as friends of Snelling and Heisler have been posting on Instagram about their sandwiches and crab meals, spreading the word.

The business’s grassroots advertising has been facilitated by Danielle Costantino, a friend of Snelling, who has known about the project since the very beginning.

Costantino (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said she was excited to help her friend, as she liked the concept of the business and “really likes seafood.”

From the beginning, Costantino helped spread the word of Crabs State College by word of mouth.

“I messaged all my friends and we had a crabs night on Friday,” Costantino said. “We each ordered two sandwiches, and it was so good that we did it the next night.”

Collaborations and “test kitchens” are on the horizon for Crabs State College and its staff, according to Snelling.

Though the future of the project is unclear, Snelling said she is grateful and joyfully surprised at how successful the endeavor has been, as she hopes to continue running Crabs State College for at least the next few weeks.

Snelling said as the crabbing season is coming to a close, she is developing an updated menu and hopes to continue her business.

