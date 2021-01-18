Even though the start of this semester is virtual, there are still many events offered by Penn State programs to kick off the spring and in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Below is a list of events offered to celebrate King and more.

Monday, Jan. 18

Noon — Join in a MLK Day Community Event called “The Unarmed Truth: A Conversation with Dr. John Amaechi.” Amaechi is an organizational psychologist, international speaker and best-selling author. Registration is required.

5 to 7:30 p.m. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee will host a virtual service event to honor King. This event is called a Day of Service for Students as an opportunity to “give back to the community” and learn from King. The link for the event will be available at mlk.psu.edu.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. — To continue the celebrations of King throughout the week, a Kick-Off for a Debate Series will be held virtually. The event, titled “Rally for Reform,” will be a partnership with The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee and World in Conversation. Debates will occur in January and February, with more information to come. The link for the event can be found at mlk.psu.edu.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

9 to 10 a.m. — The Penn State Alumni Association’s Coffee Hour guest of the week, Randy Jepson, will speak about his experiences as the Penn State Men’s Gymnastics head coach for 30 years. Under Jepson’s leadership, the team has won four Big Ten team titles. Registration for the event is available here.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Need some help figuring out money and adulthood? Join in on a Tips and Tricks for Filing Your Taxes presentation given by John Horell, enrolled agent with Sickler, Tarpey & Associates, to kick off the tax-filing season. Registration for the event can be found here.

Thursday, Jan. 21

7 p.m. — The MLK commemoration events continue with the first in a two-part series called “The 36th Evening Celebration Part 1.” Michelle Alexander, author of “The New Jim Crow” will moderate discussion and host a Q&A. The link for the event can be found at mlk.psu.edu.

Friday, Jan. 22

7 p.m. — The second part of Thursday’s celebration will continue Friday. “The 36th Evening Celebration Part 2” will showcase Penn State student organizations’ works relating to the event’s theme, “Radical Revolution: Speaking the Language of the Unheard.” Two guest musicians will appear as well to focus discussion on activism and art. A link for the event can be found at mlk.psu.edu.